Vermeer BorePlan is a mobile app for HDD contractors, simplifying planning, execution, and documentation. The free version includes essential features like bore planning and utility mapping, while the premium version offers advanced tools for complex projects. BorePlan streamlines operations, enhances decision-making, and meets industry requirements efficiently.

Photo courtesy of Vermeer Vermeer BorePlan helps HDD contractors tackle their daily challenges by offering practical solutions for issues like utility avoidance and complex bore path management.

Vermeer BorePlan is a new mobile application for horizontal directional drilling (HDD) contractors. This app streamlines the planning process, improves execution accuracy and simplifies project documentation.

BorePlan is free on Apple iOS and Android devices, with a premium version offering advanced capabilities for complex projects.

Vermeer BorePlan helps HDD contractors tackle their daily challenges by offering practical solutions for issues like utility avoidance and complex bore path management. This mobile application puts powerful tools directly at operators' fingertips, enhancing onsite decision-making and efficiency.

Brad Ausman, lead product manager of Vermeer Intelligent Worksite Products, highlights the app's significance: "BorePlan is designed to make HDD operations smoother and more efficient. It's like having an expert assistant in your pocket, helping you navigate the complexities of each project."

The app addresses several key industry needs, helping improve both project execution and productivity:

Simplified planning: Digital tools create accurate bore plans, reducing time spent on manual calculations.

Digital tools create accurate bore plans, reducing time spent on manual calculations. Risk awareness: Utility mapping features record potential underground infrastructure, enhancing awareness and aiding HDD operators in making informed decisions during operations.

Utility mapping features record potential underground infrastructure, enhancing awareness and aiding HDD operators in making informed decisions during operations. Operator efficiency: Rod-by-rod plans enable operators to make quick adjustments during drilling, allowing crews to adapt to unexpected challenges.

Rod-by-rod plans enable operators to make quick adjustments during drilling, allowing crews to adapt to unexpected challenges. Streamlined documentation: Reporting features help contractors meet industry documentation requirements efficiently.

The Vermeer BorePlan interface is designed with user-friendliness, catering to experienced operators and industry newcomers. Seasoned professionals can leverage features that streamline their workflow, while newcomers can use it as an effective learning tool. The app guides users step-by-step through the planning process and emphasizes key factors for successful bore execution.

The BorePlan free version includes several essential features for HDD operations:

Straight-line bore planning

Basic utility mapping

Onsite accessible rod-by-rod plans

Integration with high-accuracy GPS tools

Aerial imagery provided by ESRI

These features enable contractors to visualize their projects within the surrounding environment, leading to more informed decision-making during operations.

For contractors requiring enhanced capabilities, BorePlan Premium offers an upgraded experience. This version builds upon the free app with advanced features:

Compound curve planning for complex bore paths

Advanced calculators for setbacks and bore exit

Comprehensive reporting packages

CAD and engineering plan exports

Multi-project management capabilities

"In today's regulatory landscape, comprehensive documentation is often essential," said Ausman. "BorePlan's advanced reporting tools streamline this process, reducing administrative time and helping contractors meet increasingly stringent industry requirements more efficiently."

As the HDD industry evolves, emphasizing detailed documentation and precise planning, BorePlan is well-positioned to help contractors meet these changing demands. The app's development reflects an ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the HDD industry's evolving needs, helping contractors maintain a competitive edge in the market.

To try Vermeer BorePlan for free, download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For contractors needing advanced features, BorePlan Premium is available for an annual fee of $1,299. It can be purchased directly through the Vermeer website.

For more information, visit store.vermeer.com.

Photo courtesy of Vermeer

Today's top stories