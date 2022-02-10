The D130S is equipped with 130,000 lb. (578,200 kN) of thrust and pullback and 15,000 ft-lb (20,337 Nm) of rotational torque, helping it penetrate through different and difficult terrains. The D60S has 60,000 lb. (266.9 kN) of thrust and pullback and 9,000 ft-lb (12,202.4 Nm) of rotational torque, helping it penetrate through different and difficult terrains.

Vermeer has expanded its lineup of drills for infrastructure development with the new D130S and D60S horizontal directional drills, designed exclusively for emerging markets.

These new machines are manufactured at the Vermeer manufacturing facility in Tianjin, China, and built with the same high-quality parts and components that Vermeer is known for around the world. The new naming structure indicates a new generation of the pipeline drills from Vermeer for the emerging markets that comes with several enhanced features that enable high functionality, productivity and ease of use.

"We understand that operators in Asia, Latin America and other developing nations are looking for a drill that's specifically for their market," said Colm Rafferty, vice president of developing markets of Vermeer. "That's why we designed the D130S and D60S with the power and productivity they have; so that operators in these areas could have drills that meets their needs."

The need for the D130S and D60S came from hearing that operators in developing nations needed a way to facilitate greater connectivity and support the development of both rural and urban areas. With new infrastructure needing to be developed, including telecommunications (fiber optics), water, electricity, gas and oil pipeline installations across varying ground conditions and locations, a new machine was necessary to take on challenging, large-diameter drilling projects without worrying about space restrictions.

Both drills are capable of tackling those infrastructure projects. They also are designed to keep surface disruption to a minimum, which helps in densely populated or residential areas.

"We wanted to create machines that built upon their predecessors, still delivered the same high manufacturing quality and were specific to operators drilling in developing nations," explained Rafferty. "These drills are compact, powerful and productive enough to appeal to operators large and small, and I believe can make a big difference in a company's drilling capabilities and efficiencies."

These units will be available in select nations throughout Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and select countries in Europe.

The D130S is equipped with 130,000 lb. (578,200 kN) of thrust and pullback and 15,000 ft-lb (20,337 Nm) of rotational torque, helping it penetrate through different and difficult terrains.

The D60S has 60,000 lb. (266.9 kN) of thrust and pullback and 9,000 ft-lb (12,202.4 Nm) of rotational torque, helping it penetrate through different and difficult terrains. This power makes it one of the most powerful drills in its class, according to the manufacturer.

Another enhancement made to both drills is the PLUS+1 control system to maximize precision and reliability. Paired with the drill's AutoSteer system, which automates certain drill head motions, it allows operators to set and adjust rotation duration and direction, while maintaining a pre-set thrust pressure to get through hard ground conditions. To top it off, the console design of the drill was updated to provide a user-friendly bore path adjustment experience for the operator.

Other features on the D130S include an operator-controlled rod loader, climate-controlled cab, optional crane and optional front-mounted stakedown system.

The additional features on the D60S include a tethered remote control, ease of serviceability, three-speed gearbox, operator-controlled rod loader and climate-controlled cab.

For more information, visit www.vermeer.com.

