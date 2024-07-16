Vermeer Midwest logo

Vermeer Midwest, a provider of industrial equipment and solutions, announced the opening of its newest location at 5861 Development Dr., Charleston, IL 61920.

The new facility will open its doors to the public on July 29, 2024, and will showcase the company's commitment to providing top-tier equipment solutions and services across the region.

Vermeer Midwest has been serving the Midwest's industrial and construction needs for 53 years, and this expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to provide exceptional support and equipment expertise to its valued customers. This new location will serve as a central hub for customers, offering comprehensive support services for a wide range of Vermeer, Yanmar and other complementary equipment, including but not limited to horizontal directional drills, trenchers, tree care equipment and more.

Highlights of Vermeer Midwest's new location in Charleston, Ill., include:

Expert technicians: staffed by highly trained and experienced technicians, Vermeer Midwest is dedicated to providing top-notch service and support. Whether routine maintenance or complex repairs, customers can rely on Vermeer Midwest's technicians to keep their equipment in peak condition.

Extensive parts inventory: Vermeer Midwest understands the importance of keeping equipment running smoothly. The new location showcases a large inventory of genuine Vermeer parts to ensure quick and efficient replacements, minimizing downtime for businesses and contractors.

Exceptional customer service: at Vermeer Midwest, customer satisfaction is the top priority. The experienced staff will be ready to assist with any inquiries, ensuring that every customer's needs are met promptly and professionally.

The opening of Vermeer Midwest's Charleston location shows the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions to help customers succeed.

Vermeer Midwest is eager to serve the Charleston community and invites customers to come visit the new shop and see how Vermeer Midwest is equipped to do more. Explore current inventory, meet the team and discover how Vermeer Midwest can support upcoming projects.

For more information, call 888/809-5640, visit vermeermidwest.com or email [email protected].

