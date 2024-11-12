List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, Bobcat of Waco Host Customers

    Tue November 12, 2024 - West Edition #23
    CEG


    Bobcat and Vermeer Texas-Louisiana held their annual customer appreciation day on Oct. 11 at the store in Waco, Texas.

    Guests who stopped by to check out deals on Bobcat and Vermeer equipment enjoyed a catered lunch from Dave's Burger Barn food truck.

    Attendees had the opportunity to explore a wide array of machines offered by Vermeer and Bobcat, including both mini and standard skid steers. In addition to the equipment, guests received hats, cups and other swag as a token of appreciation.

    Sales managers, CEOs and other key personnel were present to express their gratitude, recognizing the customers as more than just clients but as valued partners. CEG

    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7

    Whit Perryman (L), CEO of Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, and COO Jason Rush stand alongside the equipment that has driven their shared growth and success. (CEG photo)
    Chuy’s Tree Service team, based in Lorena, Texas, relies on Vermeer and Bobcat for equipment like grinders, excavators, skid steers and grapples. (L-R): Armando Barron, groundman; Adan Renovato, climber; Juan Hernandez, groundman; Martin Barron, climber; and Chuy Figueroa, owner. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Josh Moore, shop mechanic; Connor Carr, shop tech; and David Wright, parts manager, all of Equipment Share Waco, use this location for their parts supply. (CEG photo)
    Bear Contractors employees take a break from their day to enjoy lunch, compliments of Vermeer and Bobcat. (L-R): Fermin Lopez, equipment operator; Michael Morrison, truck driver; Mike Morrison, vice president; Aurelio Lopez, equipment operator; Cesar Salas, pipe layer; and Kellen Martin, pipe layer. (CEG photo)
    Champ Cox (L), sales manager, and Kody Griffin, recycling and forestry sales manager, both of Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, showed their support for customers at the appreciation event. (CEG photo)
    Field and shop service technicians from Bobcat and Vermeer Texas-Louisiana gathered for the customer appreciation lunch. (L-R): Robby Walter, field service tech; Clayton Wolf, shop tech; David Hegar, field service tech; Eric Smith, field service tech; Jordan Vanderslice, shop tech; and Miguel Treto, shop tech. (CEG photo)
    The Vermeer Texas-Louisiana and Bobcat of Waco facility displays their range of equipment along Interstate 35. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Brasfield & Gorrie Leads $330M Coca-Cola UNITED New HQ Project

    Kubota Forms Alliance to Raise Funds, Awareness for Programs for Vets

    Trimble Introduces Siteworks Machine Guidance Module for Compact Track Loaders

    NCDOT Estimates Date for 2-Way Traffic in Gorge

    UMaine Building $82M Research Facility; Sen. Collins Helps Secure $133M for Bridge Replacements

    Hoopaugh Grading's Clay Shoot Breaks Fundraising Record

    Bradley International Airport Near Hartford, Conn., Receives $6M to Make Improvements

    Gregory Poole's Demo Days Event Features Cat Iron



     

    Read more about...

    Bobcat Events TEXAS Vermeer Vermeer Texas-Louisiana







    \\ \\ \\