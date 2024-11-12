Bobcat and Vermeer Texas-Louisiana held their annual customer appreciation day on Oct. 11 at the store in Waco, Texas.

Guests who stopped by to check out deals on Bobcat and Vermeer equipment enjoyed a catered lunch from Dave's Burger Barn food truck.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore a wide array of machines offered by Vermeer and Bobcat, including both mini and standard skid steers. In addition to the equipment, guests received hats, cups and other swag as a token of appreciation.

Sales managers, CEOs and other key personnel were present to express their gratitude, recognizing the customers as more than just clients but as valued partners. CEG

Today's top stories