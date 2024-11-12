Construction Equipment Guide
Tue November 12, 2024 - West Edition #23
Bobcat and Vermeer Texas-Louisiana held their annual customer appreciation day on Oct. 11 at the store in Waco, Texas.
Guests who stopped by to check out deals on Bobcat and Vermeer equipment enjoyed a catered lunch from Dave's Burger Barn food truck.
Attendees had the opportunity to explore a wide array of machines offered by Vermeer and Bobcat, including both mini and standard skid steers. In addition to the equipment, guests received hats, cups and other swag as a token of appreciation.
Sales managers, CEOs and other key personnel were present to express their gratitude, recognizing the customers as more than just clients but as valued partners. CEG