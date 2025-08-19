Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Vermeer TX-LA Hosts Annual Customer Appreciation Day

    Vermeer TX-LA held its annual Customer Appreciation Day in Cypress, Texas, on Aug. 1, 2025. Guests enjoyed lunch, explored equipment and connected with staff. Branch Manager David Behrens emphasized the importance of customer relationships, thanking them for their trust and partnership in their success.

    Tue August 19, 2025 - West Edition #17
    CEG


    Vermeer Texas-Louisiana's Cypress branch welcomed customers on Aug. 1, 2025, for its annual customer appreciation event. Guests enjoyed a freshly grilled burger lunch while catching up with the Cypress team and exploring equipment on display.

    Branch Manager David Behrens said the event is about more than just showing equipment.

    "Our customers are our family," he said. "This is a small way we can say thank you for trusting us and allowing us to be part of their success."

    The appreciation day gave attendees the chance to connect with staff, see the latest Vermeer machinery and enjoy a relaxed afternoon among fellow industry professionals. CEG

    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7

    The Cypress location of Vermeer Texas-Louisiana hosted customers for a day of thanks on Aug. 1. (CEG photo)
    Even during customer appreciation day, Matt Butler (L) and Branch Manager David Behrens kept busy rebuilding an HP100 hammer. (CEG photo)
    Rigo Garcia, foreman (L) and Miguel Ramirez, boring supervisor of M.J. Sheridan of Texas, take a break during the Vermeer Cypress customer appreciation event. (CEG photo)
    Joel Terry (L), central corporate trainer of Vermeer, and Josh Cummings, representative of Baroid Industrial Drilling Products, connect at the Cypress branch. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Travis Rigsby, DCI territory manager; Daniel Guerra, supervisor intendent of Digco; Justin Harris, Vermeer Cypress sales representative; and Jared Cribb, fleet manager of Digco. (CEG photo)
    Lunchtime brought together customers and staff for burgers and good company. (CEG photo)
    All smiles outside Vermeer Texas-Louisiana’s Cypress location (L-R) are Tim Hutton, owner of Right Turn Supply; Emma Hutton, marketing and sales associate; Luke Evans, owner of Lucon Inc.; and Janie Evans, CFO of Lucon. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Calif. Landslide Work Presents Challenge

    LA Fires Charred Homes Into Piles of Metal and Concrete, By Recycling Them, They're Given New Life

    Lott Brothers Starts Earthwork for $159M State Hospital

    Las Vegas Starts On $200M Homeless Services Campus

    MasterScapes, Bobcat of Abilene Bring Landscapes to Life

    I-35 Capital Express Central Flood Prevention Project Under Way

    Work to Begin on New Plant Science Center at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

    Eco Material Opens First PNW Low-Carbon Cement Plant



     

    Read more about...

    Events Louisiana TEXAS Vermeer Vermeer Texas-Louisiana







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147