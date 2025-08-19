Vermeer TX-LA held its annual Customer Appreciation Day in Cypress, Texas, on Aug. 1, 2025. Guests enjoyed lunch, explored equipment and connected with staff. Branch Manager David Behrens emphasized the importance of customer relationships, thanking them for their trust and partnership in their success.

Vermeer Texas-Louisiana's Cypress branch welcomed customers on Aug. 1, 2025, for its annual customer appreciation event. Guests enjoyed a freshly grilled burger lunch while catching up with the Cypress team and exploring equipment on display.

Branch Manager David Behrens said the event is about more than just showing equipment.

"Our customers are our family," he said. "This is a small way we can say thank you for trusting us and allowing us to be part of their success."

The appreciation day gave attendees the chance to connect with staff, see the latest Vermeer machinery and enjoy a relaxed afternoon among fellow industry professionals. CEG

