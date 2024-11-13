Vermeer's new D24 HDD drill revolutionizes utility installation with advanced features like automated rod exchange and enhanced diagnostics, designed for efficiency in urban areas. The machine offers reliability, extended coverage, and low noise levels, setting a new standard in HDD equipment.

Vermeer's D24 horizontal directional drill (HDD) is the latest in utility installation equipment designed for urban contractors' evolving needs.

This powerful 24,000-lb. (110-kN) class drill, replacing the D23x30 S3 in the Vermeer utility drill lineup, boasts a 100-hp (74.6-kW) Cat 3.6L Tier 4F/Stage V engine.

The D24 delivers impressive performance with a max peak thrust and pullback of 24,700 lb. (110 kN) and a continuous thrust and pullback of 22,000 lb. (98 kN). It also features 3,080 ft.-lb. (4,176 Nm) of rotational torque and a 45-gpm (170-Lpm) mud pump.

Packed with advanced features and technology, the Vermeer D24 HDD enables crews to efficiently install utilities — including fiber, power cables and water infrastructure in congested urban areas.

"The D24 represents a significant step forward in HDD technology," said Clint Recker, product manager for utility HDD equipment at Vermeer. "We've listened closely to utility contractors and incorporated their feedback into every aspect of this machine, resulting in a drill that sets new standards for ease of operation and maintenance simplicity."

Automated Rod Exchange for Increased Efficiency

A standout feature of the Vermeer D24 HDD is its automated rod exchange (ARE) system. This innovative technology increases onboarding velocity for new operators, reduces workload for skilled operators and maximizes wear part component life through highly controlled processes. With a single button push completing the entire rod changeout sequence, ARE eliminates up to 19 manual steps, streamlining operations and enhancing overall efficiency.

With ARE, each rod change helps reduce wear on components and minimizes the risk of human error. This can potentially extend the life of consumables like sub savers and drill rods.

Enhanced Diagnostics for Improved Productivity

The D24 features an advanced onboard diagnostic system, accessible via the machine's touchscreen display. This system offers operators and technicians comprehensive information about any issues and step-by-step troubleshooting guidance. It enables quick troubleshooting of issues, maximizing operational time.

For example, if a sensor detects a hydraulic system anomaly, the diagnostic display provides detailed information to minimize diagnostic time. If dealer support is needed, the system equips technicians with comprehensive data, helping them arrive better prepared. This approach helps keep projects on schedule by getting the machine back to drilling sooner.

Reliability, Extended Coverage

Vermeer has prioritized enhancing the D24's overall reliability. The machine features premium hydraulic components — typically found in larger pipeline equipment — that help protect the hydraulic circuit and extend its lifespan. These high-quality components improve the machine's durability and allow consistent performance across various drilling conditions.

Designed for Urban Work

The D24 is engineered to tackle the unique challenges of urban utility installation. Its compact design allows for efficient operation in confined city spaces while delivering the power and precision needed to handle diverse soil conditions. This balance of size and capability makes the D24 an ideal choice for contractors working in densely populated areas.

The D24 operates at just 88 dB(A) at the operator's ear with a guaranteed sound power level of 100 dB(A). This low noise output minimizes disturbance in sensitive urban areas, enhances onsite communication, and helps contractors meet certain local noise regulations. The D24's operational sound levels contribute to a comfortable work environment, which can positively impact crew productivity and job satisfaction.

Features for Efficient Operation

Operators can choose between 400 or 480 ft. of 2.375-in. Firestick drill rod for the D24, selecting the configuration that best suits their typical job requirements.

The redesigned vise system features sliding open-side vises, enabling easy cleaning and clear joint visibility. This sliding mechanism streamlines the breakout process compared to fixed open-top vises. With enhanced clamp force, the vises help extend the life of the vise die.

The D24's stakedowns feature tiered shark teeth and a rotation speed of up to 60 rpm — nearly triple that of its predecessors. This upgrade improves setup efficiency, especially in harder soils, allowing crews to begin drilling faster. This quicker setup is particularly valuable in urban areas, where minimizing disruption is crucial.

Contributing to its efficiency on the job site, the D24 boasts impressive speed capabilities. With a rotation speed of 198 rpm and a carriage speed of 181 fpm, crews can install more feet of product per day. The drill's 3.3 mph tracking speed enables quick relocation between work areas, helping further enhancing productivity.

"The D24 is the result of extensive research, development and customer input," Recker explained. "We're confident that contractors will see an impact in their operations when they use this machine in the field. It truly sets a new standard for HDD equipment. We believe contractors will be impressed when they put this machine to work in the field, as it truly raises the bar for what they can expect from their HDD equipment."

Vermeer has introduced a simplified model numbering system for its new drills. This system represents each unit's respective drill class, making it easier for customers to understand the machine's capabilities. The D24 replaces the D23x30 S3 HDD in the Vermeer utility drill line, with its name signifying its thrust capabilities.

For more information, visit vermeer.com.

Photo courtesy of Vermeer

Today's top stories