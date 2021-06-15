Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Victory Lane — ROMCO Powers Nemechek to Win

Tue June 15, 2021 - West Edition #13
ROMCO


(L-R) are: Jorge Rivera, Frank Valdez, Grant Davis, Robert Mullins, John Hunter Nemechek, David Fitch, Kevin Connor, Jerry Robertson, Ordy Izay and Dimitri Kolijn.

John Hunter Nemechek raced the Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota to victory in the NASCAR Camping World series race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 11. The truck carried the colors and logo of ROMCO, the Texas equipment dealer and long-time sponsor of Nemechek. This was the first win for Nemechek with ROMCO as the primary sponsor, and he was quick to thank the company for its support while saluting the 250-plus fans that were in attendance at the race.

After John Hunter Nemechek's victory in the Camping World Truck series race at Texas Motor Speedway, ROMCO personnel joined Nemechek to celebrate the win in victory lane.




Today's top stories

HIgh Reach Excavators Raze Former Jail Site

OSHA COVID Safety Rules Give Workplace Flexibility to Transportation Construction Firms

Case to Host Live Virtual Event Detailing Technology, Options, Advantages of Excavators Outfitted With Machine Control

Husqvarna Construction Launches Next Generation Battery Power Cutter

Cat 'Fundamentals of Equipment Economics' Course Improves Profitability

Curb Roller Manufacturing Debuts Lynx Modular Roller Screed at World of Concrete

Performance-Matched Attachments Now Available for Kubota's SCL1000 Stand-On Track Loader

Farmington Bay Constructors Begin 750M Project



 

Read more about...

NASCAR ROMCO Equipment Co. Sports & Entertainment TEXAS






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo