John Hunter Nemechek raced the Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota to victory in the NASCAR Camping World series race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 11. The truck carried the colors and logo of ROMCO, the Texas equipment dealer and long-time sponsor of Nemechek. This was the first win for Nemechek with ROMCO as the primary sponsor, and he was quick to thank the company for its support while saluting the 250-plus fans that were in attendance at the race.

After John Hunter Nemechek's victory in the Camping World Truck series race at Texas Motor Speedway, ROMCO personnel joined Nemechek to celebrate the win in victory lane.

Today's top stories