The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) inducted Sherman Ward "Bud" Bushnell, founder of Genie, into its Hall of Fame for a broad range of contributions in developing and advancing technologies that support the construction and agriculture industries worldwide.

The AEM Hall of Fame recognizes the pioneers whose inventions, ideas, leadership and courage have contributed to the industry and our community's quality of life. The award was presented to Genie President Simon Meester at AEM's Annual Conference in Napa, Calif., on Nov. 18.

"Bud Bushnell is a tremendous addition to the AEM Hall of Fame," said AEM President Megan Tanel. "His combination of innovation, professional dedication to safety, and personal dedication to the team he built at Genie, are exactly what the AEM Hall of Fame is meant to celebrate."

Bushnell (June 13, 1921 to Nov. 14, 2020) founded Genie Industries, which today is the Genie brand of Terex Corporation, the pioneering manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms, which enable people to work safely and productively at height. An inventor and craftsman all his life, Bushnell launched the company in 1966 in a small warehouse in downtown Seattle. His first lift operated on compressed air, and customers referred to the hissing noise it made as "Genie magic in a bottle," leading to the company name.

Through his inventions, Bushnell didn't just make work at height more efficient, he helped make it safer. Helping people work safely at height is still the most important thing Genie and its equipment do today.

"I am proud and humbled to be able to accept this honor on behalf of Bud and the Bushnell Family," said Meester. "Leading by example, putting the customer first and focusing on the team to make it happen made us the company we are over the last 55 years. We have a lot of exciting products coming our way in the next ten years, and Bud's spirit is in all of them."

More than 65 industry leaders have been inducted into the AEM Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.

Nominations for the AEM Hall of Fame are open year-round. An independent panel of industry experts evaluates potential inductees, and honorees are publicly announced yearly and celebrated at AEM's Annual Conference.

For more information, visit www.aem.org/HallofFame.

Today's top stories