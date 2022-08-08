The Michigan Department of Transportation's $210 million I-69 Rebuild Project in Eaton and Calhoun counties includes the reconstruction of about 23 mi. of rural, four-lane interstate over the course of three years. Broken into four distinct work packages, the design-build project includes improvements to ramps and roadways, as well as a number of bridge rehabilitations along the corridor.

Michigan Paving & Materials, a CRH Company, won the bid for the project, with construction on the first phase beginning in 2021. The prime contractor looked to heavy civil contractor Hoffman Bros. to perform earthwork activities.

In business since 1947, Hoffman Bros. is a leading heavy civil contractor in Michigan and Indiana, with extensive experience on earthworks and infrastructure projects for public and private entities. The company's success, and its ability to complete large and complex projects ahead of schedule and under budget, is due in part to its emphasis on continuous improvement in processes, with considerable help from technology. The contractor is considered a regional leader in the implementation of construction technology.

The I-69 highway project is putting Hoffman Bros.' technology investment to the test.

Foundational Capabilities

The first phase of the I-69 Rebuild project, completed in 2021, included a 9-mi. rebuild of the northbound and southbound sides of the interstate from Olivet to Charlotte in Eaton County, as well as reconstruction of two interchanges at Cochran Road and M-50.

"We've been on some massive earthwork jobs that required a lot of our fleet — but usually our equipment is not spread across nine miles in a linear fashion," said Dave Bell, project manager of Hoffman Bros. "For this job, we needed to rethink how we developed our technology-enabled connections if we were going to meet the fast-paced and ever-changing design-build workflow."

Integral to that workflow is machine control — a technology that Hoffman Bros. has been committed to for two decades. Today, much of Hoffman Bros.' fleet of equipment, particularly excavators, graders and dozers, is outfitted with Trimble GCS900 Grade Control System, and more recently, the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform.

The company takes advantage of a full range of machine control configurations, including GNSS, lasers, Trimble SPS930 Universal Total Stations and even sonic tracers for slope control as needed. This increases the versatility of their machines to work efficiently in a number of different applications depending on the need.

"Our philosophy has always been to give our operators and field crews all the tools they need to be successful. Also, our operators don't stay in one piece of equipment; they rotate," said Bell. "Our efforts toward continuous improvement come largely from the field, both in terms of how to do a job and the technology advances that might improve activities. We look to our operators to provide input on how to optimize tasks for efficiency and quality, and their input plays a large part in our decision-making process."

For the first phase of the I-69 job, Hoffman Bros had about 15 pieces of 3D machine-controlled equipment on the job at any given time.

Broadcast Advantage

Model designs are typically prepared in-house, largely by Bell, using Trimble Business Center. Trimble WorksManager Software provides the ability to flash update design file changes to the required machines. Trimble Business Center also is used for earthwork takeoffs, mass haul analysis and site optimization.

"For I-69, we have an outside engineering firm that is creating the models and delivering them to us," said Bell. "Standard practice is that I adjust the linework and format the models for our operators and send them off."

However, when it came to delivering up-to-date models to the machines in a timely manner, connectivity became a problem.

"Unlike a large earthworks project on a building site, for example, our problem was the long stretch of curving road on I-69," said Bell. "With a conventional radio base station setup, we'd have to set up multiple base stations to cover the entire project."

The company reached out to Trimble distribution partner SITECH Michigan for advice and were intrigued to learn about Trimble's Internet Base Station Services (IBSS), a solution that broadcasts Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) corrections from the base station over the Internet, delivers highly accurate GNSS for site positioning and machine control at a low cost.

"SITECH Michigan Rep, Jason Winger, gave us a demonstration, and we were impressed. We decided to give it a try, and after just a day or two of training, we were up and running on our own," said Bell. "With IBSS, we can connect to all of our equipment from one single base station, which proved invaluable on the I-69 project. As a design-build project, changes happen regularly to fit the existing conditions or accommodate the schedule, and we need to adapt. The transfer of data to our equipment on the job site has been seamless, particularly to the Trimble Earthworks solution."

Hoffman Bros. completed the first phase I-69 project earthwork on time and on budget.

Partners in Progress

As the project team prepares for the second phase of the I-69 project this year, they also are continuing to look for ways to advance and improve their workflow.

"A big part of our success has been our relationship with SITECH Michigan, who keeps us current on the new advancements that could optimize our processes," said Bell. "They know what we have in our fleet, so they have the best insight into areas of potential improvement. It's a great team effort."

For instance, Bell is looking forward to testing Trimble WorksOS for as-built validation this year on the I-69 project. He's also looking to give field crews visualization capabilities similar to what operators have using Trimble SiteVision, an augmented reality solution that enables project teams to see spatial data in a real-world context. With Trimble SiteVision, field crews can use Android phones to conduct inspections, track progress and make quick survey measurements—and particularly important on this design-build project, help communicate design adjustments.

"In today's highly competitive environment, it's essential that we provide our people with the best possible tools to deliver jobs," said Bell.

"We've utilized Trimble grade control solutions for more than 20 years on our projects to increase production, decrease costs and improve worker safety," said Bill Rizor, Hoffman project manager. "The production gains we have realized through the utilization of grade control technology has helped to shape the ‘Hoffman way' of performing earthwork and grading operations. In cooperation with SITECH and our engineering partners, we continue to find new ways to improve our project workflows utilizing the latest technological advancements Trimble has to offer."

The I-69 Rebuild project in Eaton and Calhoun counties continues in 2022 with work on phase two, a 12-mi. stretch of the corridor on the northbound side and then the same stretch on the southbound side in 2023.

