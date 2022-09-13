List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
VIDEO: Last Section of Ohio's DiSalle Bridge Comes Down

Tue September 13, 2022 - Midwest Edition #19
Ohio Department of Transportation



The remaining section of the old DiSalle bridge over the Maumee River in Toledo was demolished Aug. 27 via explosives requiring traffic on Interstate 75 on either side of the bridge to be temporarily stopped.

The demolition occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Just before detonation, the area around and under the bridge was checked and traffic on Interstate 75 was slowed then stopped at Detroit Avenue southbound, and at Buck Road northbound.

Crews cleared any debris from the highway and area law enforcement as well as the United States Coast Guard were involved in the operation.

The DiSalle bridge reconstruction over the Maumee River is part of ODOT's I-75 project which is reconstructing and widening I-75 between Buck Road and South Avenue through Wood and Lucas counties. The project will continue through 2023.

For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects/mega-projects/mega-projects/75-toledo.




Bridges Demolition Infrastructure Ohio Ohio Department of Transportation






