Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: MDOT Releases Documentary to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

    MDOT marks 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with a documentary on YouTube, showcasing the infrastructure restoration efforts post-storm. Features firsthand accounts of engineers and state leaders, highlighting the resilience and dedication that enabled Mississippi Gulf Coast to recover.

    Wed August 27, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Mississippi Department of Transportation


    MDOT logo

    Nearly twenty years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is announcing the release of a documentary that chronicles the restoration of infrastructure following the storm.

    Now on YouTube, "MDOT Remembers Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years Later," tells the story of Hurricane Katrina from the first-hand accounts of MDOT's engineers and state leaders who were at the forefront of preparation, response and rebuilding.

    "The vast destruction wrought by Hurricane Katrina demanded an extraordinary response, and as usual, the people of Mississippi were up to the task," said MDOT executive director Brad White. "I'm very proud of the men and women of MDOT who were at the tip of the spear to literally clear a path to recovery as well as the MDOT engineers, consultants and contractors who worked tirelessly to rebuild infrastructure following the storm. This documentary is a testament to the dedication of all those who helped the Mississippi Gulf Coast truly recover and the incredible resilience of south Mississippi residents."

    In the nearly 30-minute video produced by MDOT's public affairs division, the narrative that emerges is not simply a retelling of how bridges were rebuilt, it's a behind-the-scenes look at the major infrastructure recovery that took place and the men and women behind the contracts, cranes and bulldozers. Former Gov. Haley Barbour, Southern Transportation District Commissioner Charles Busby, MDOT Executive Director Brad White, Former MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath and a host of former MDOT engineers are featured in the documentary.

    The video serves as a time capsule for anyone curious about how connectivity was restored along the Mississippi Gulf Coast following a storm of epic proportions. The full documentary is now available on MDOT's YouTube channel.




    Today's top stories

    Underground Progress: O'Hare's South Conveyance Project Supports 21st Century Airport

    TRULAND Celebrates Community, Cultivates New Generation

    AgroExpo 25 Shows Ag, Construction Equipment Crossover

    ARA, Toro Finish Project, Donate $20K to Bolder Options in Minneapolis, Minn.

    ARA Foundation Completes Impact Project, Donates $20,000 to Playing Field in Madison, Wis.

    Roland Machinery Helps Customers Adopt Technology

    Blue Diamond Attachments Now Offers Full Lineup of Parts, Accessories for Snow Removal Industry

    Pa.'s Montgomery Locks Getting a $1.6B Upgrade



     

    Read more about...

    Anniversary Hurricane Katrina Mississippi Mississippi Department of Transportation







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147