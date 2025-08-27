MDOT marks 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with a documentary on YouTube, showcasing the infrastructure restoration efforts post-storm. Features firsthand accounts of engineers and state leaders, highlighting the resilience and dedication that enabled Mississippi Gulf Coast to recover.

Nearly twenty years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is announcing the release of a documentary that chronicles the restoration of infrastructure following the storm.

Now on YouTube, "MDOT Remembers Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years Later," tells the story of Hurricane Katrina from the first-hand accounts of MDOT's engineers and state leaders who were at the forefront of preparation, response and rebuilding.

"The vast destruction wrought by Hurricane Katrina demanded an extraordinary response, and as usual, the people of Mississippi were up to the task," said MDOT executive director Brad White. "I'm very proud of the men and women of MDOT who were at the tip of the spear to literally clear a path to recovery as well as the MDOT engineers, consultants and contractors who worked tirelessly to rebuild infrastructure following the storm. This documentary is a testament to the dedication of all those who helped the Mississippi Gulf Coast truly recover and the incredible resilience of south Mississippi residents."

In the nearly 30-minute video produced by MDOT's public affairs division, the narrative that emerges is not simply a retelling of how bridges were rebuilt, it's a behind-the-scenes look at the major infrastructure recovery that took place and the men and women behind the contracts, cranes and bulldozers. Former Gov. Haley Barbour, Southern Transportation District Commissioner Charles Busby, MDOT Executive Director Brad White, Former MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath and a host of former MDOT engineers are featured in the documentary.

The video serves as a time capsule for anyone curious about how connectivity was restored along the Mississippi Gulf Coast following a storm of epic proportions. The full documentary is now available on MDOT's YouTube channel.

