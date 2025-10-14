Thunder Creek Equipment introduces new fuel and lube skids for mobile fleet management solutions, meeting no-Hazmat standards. These skids centralize all necessary fluids for diesel engine maintenance and can be transported without a Hazmat endorsement, catering to various industries and site variations.

Thunder Creek Equipment has launched three all-new fuel and lube skids that bring the company's lineup of no-Hazmat mobile fleet management solutions to flatbed trucks, utility trailers and more, as well as for stationary/ground placement.

The three skids are based on the three current platforms available in trailer form and as truck upfits: The Multi Tank Oil Skid (MTOS), The Service & Lube Skid (SLS) and the Multi-Tank Diesel Skid (MTS).

Each skid achieves no Hazmat requirements through Thunder Creek's tank design that carries fluids in quantities of 115 gal. or less while keeping them entirely independent during travel. Like the current Thunder Creek trailers and truck upfits, each is built with premium features, fabrication and components in Pella, Iowa.

The primary benefit of these skids is the centralization of all fluids and resources needed to complete all primary fueling and field service associated with diesel, oils, oil reclaim, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and more, according to Thunder Creek. The no Hazmat classification of each allows for transport from site to site by any licensed driver on staff without requiring a Hazmat endorsement and, in many cases, a commercial driver's license (CDL).

"Thunder Creek originated the no Hazmat movement in the off-road heavy equipment industry with the introduction of the first multi-tank trailers almost ten years ago," said Ben Cox, president of Thunder Creek Equipment. "Since then, we have evolved the scope and capabilities of these platforms to meet the needs of many industries and site variations, from heavy civil construction to rental and home heating oil. This new lineup of skids will offer solutions for almost every industry where the remote servicing and management of diesel engine-driven equipment is central to success, as well as provide solutions that are not necessarily integrated into a single vehicle for their entire service life."

Three Platforms Drive Fueling, Daily Fluids, Preventive Maintenance Needs

Each of the new skids are built to meet Thunder Creek no Hazmat standards while delivering a unique set of capabilities and configurations based on the demands of different industries and users.

Multi Tank Oil Skid (MTOS)

The MTOS features configurations for up to four fluids in tank sizes of 25, 55 or 115 gal., totaling either 460 or 690 gal. Compatible fluids include engine and hydraulic oil, coolant, diesel, DEF and waste oil reclaim. Each skid is available with both optional grease and reclaim systems (skids with four fresh fluids can only add one of those optional systems). An optional air compressor with 50-ft., ½-in. hose also is available.

Grease kits are available with either 35- or 120-lb. capacities, and DEF is available in either 55- or 115-gal. capacities.

Service & Lube Skid (SLS)

The SLS represents a complete job site service platform with up to eight fluids and all the tools required to handle routine field maintenance. Compatible fluids include engine oil, hydraulic oil, coolant, waste oil reclaim and top-off diesel. The primary difference between the SLS and the MTOS is the ability to handle more total fluids, while total fluid volume will still total either 460 or 690 gal. SLS options include a used oil reclaim system, used coolant reclaim system, grease kits (35- and 120-lbs.) and an air compressor.

Multi-Tank Diesel Skid (MTS)

Like the original MTT trailer and truck upfit, the MTS is built to do one thing: pump diesel. The MTS is available in capacities of either 690 or 920 gal. with tank sizes of 55 or 115 gal. These skids also are available with DEF, and feature many of the excellent options found in Thunder Creek's core fueling solutions, including:

• two-stage filter system (10 and four micron);

• fuel custody transfer meter and ticket printer;

• fuel hose reel upgrades up to 200 ft.;

• 25 gal.-per-minute (GPM) pump;

• gas-powered pump upgrade;

• digital DEF and diesel meter upgrade; and

• spill containment kit.

"Diesel, oil and daily service fluids are our mission," said Cox. "We believe that, from the trailers to the truck upfits to these new skids, Thunder Creek is the premium American manufacturer of fleet management solutions for everything powered by diesel. Our ability to build it in a way that answers for the harsh environments and workforce realities of these industries today is what sets us apart. We'll continue to drive that innovation in both the off- and on-road space."

For more information, visit ThunderCreek.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

