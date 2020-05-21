Vilsmeier's Evan Howell 'Hal' Evans Passes Away at Age 76

Evan Howell “Hal” Evans Jr.

Evan Howell "Hal" Evans Jr. of Avondale, Pa., died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Pocopson Home, West Chester, Pa. He was 76.

The husband of Darlene Naumowich Evans, Mr. Evans was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Ridley Park, Pa. He was the son of the late Evan Howell Evans and Rita Borland Evans.

In the 1970s, he began working at the Vilsmeier Auction Company alongside Jerry Flemming, creating a true experience for both the buyers and sellers of equipment and heavy machinery. During his lifetime career, he was a respected salesman and auctioneer in construction equipment.

Mr. Evans was an active member with the Suburban Contractors Association and the Delaware Contractors Association and a sales rep of Furnival Machinery.

He was a Lacrosse enthusiast and consistent presence on the sidelines of many Henderson Warrior Lacrosse games and often called the "third referee." Mr. Evans was an avid supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles and was always known to be smart, have a quick wit and a great sense of humor.

Contributions may be made to Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Rd. West Chester, PA 19382.