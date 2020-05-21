Vilsmeier's Evan Howell 'Hal' Evans Passes Away at Age 76

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Vilsmeier's Evan Howell 'Hal' Evans Passes Away at Age 76

Thu May 21, 2020 - Northeast Edition #11
CEG


Evan Howell “Hal” Evans Jr.
Evan Howell “Hal” Evans Jr.

Evan Howell "Hal" Evans Jr. of Avondale, Pa., died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Pocopson Home, West Chester, Pa. He was 76.

The husband of Darlene Naumowich Evans, Mr. Evans was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Ridley Park, Pa. He was the son of the late Evan Howell Evans and Rita Borland Evans.

In the 1970s, he began working at the Vilsmeier Auction Company alongside Jerry Flemming, creating a true experience for both the buyers and sellers of equipment and heavy machinery. During his lifetime career, he was a respected salesman and auctioneer in construction equipment.

Mr. Evans was an active member with the Suburban Contractors Association and the Delaware Contractors Association and a sales rep of Furnival Machinery.

He was a Lacrosse enthusiast and consistent presence on the sidelines of many Henderson Warrior Lacrosse games and often called the "third referee." Mr. Evans was an avid supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles and was always known to be smart, have a quick wit and a great sense of humor.

Contributions may be made to Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Rd. West Chester, PA 19382.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Obituary