Virginia Cities West of Washington, D.C., Get New Transportation Funding

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) voted July 9 to adopt the Fiscal Year 2020-2025 Six-Year Program, which will provide $539 million to 21 multimodal transportation projects.

NVTA called the project its "most competitive" to date with 13 northern Virginia localities and agencies requesting $1.44 billion in funding.

Several Northern Virginia communities just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., will benefit from the new monies for new and upgraded transit and rail projects. Among them are:

A $22.96 million grant to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation for the Franconia-Springfield Passenger Rail Bypass. The plan is to construct a dedicated passenger rail bridge that will remove up to 26 conflicts per day between passenger and freight trains crossing tracks as they enter or exit the Long Bridge Corridor.

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) is receiving $15.8 million for the VRE Crystal City Station Improvements Project that will plan, design and construct an expanded and relocated VRE Crystal City Station and related track modifications in Arlington County.

Arlington County was awarded $18 million for the CC2DCA Intermodal Connector. A pedestrian bridge will be built from Crystal City to Ronald Reagan/Washington National Airport.

The city of Alexandria was awarded $75 million for the Alexandria Duke Street Transitway, a project that will provide dedicated, curbside transit lanes on Duke Street for Bus Rapid Transit, between Diagonal Road (King Street Metro) and Walker Street (Landmark Mall).

NVTA explained that all projects within the adopted FY 2020-2025 Six-Year Program are regional in nature and aimed at reducing congestion and getting people to their destinations faster.

The fully funded projects will receive sufficient funds to advance to construction, while the partially funded projects, such as the Franconia-Springfield Passenger Rail Bypass, will advance to the early phases of project development, but not necessarily completion.

"The adoption of the Six-Year Program Update demonstrates an ongoing commitment to a multimodal approach that addresses Northern Virginians' mobility needs and challenges, and supports the region's economic vitality, while providing an economic stimulus to the region's economy," said NVTA Chair Phyllis J. Randall.

"The regional collaboration and ability to look beyond jurisdictional lines is truly remarkable and a benefit to all Northern Virginians, as well as those traveling through the D.C. metropolitan area."

A full list of projects approved can be viewed on the NVTA website at https://thenovaauthority.org/