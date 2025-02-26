VMAC and Stealth Power plans to unveil the VMAC e30, a compact and sustainable battery electric-powered rotary air compressor at NTEA's Work Truck Week. The e30 offers 30 CFM performance, longer runtime, low noise, zero emissions, and advanced data capabilities, catering to the needs of electric and hybrid service vehicles in the industry.

VMAC photo VMAC announced the launch of the VMAC e30 with Stealth Power.

According to the company. the VMAC e30 is "the world's most compact, lightweight and intelligent battery electric-powered 30 CFM rotary screw air compressor."

The product will be unveiled at NTEA's Work Truck Week on March 5, 2025 (Booth #743).

Designed specifically for next-generation electric and hybrid service trucks and vans, the VMAC e30 with Stealth Power offers an "unmatched combination of power, performance and sustainability. Engineered and manufactured in North America, this all-electric air compressor sets a new industry standard by reducing noise, emissions and fuel consumption while maximizing efficiency, productivity, and reliability," said the company.

The VMAC e30 with Stealth Power delivers continuous 30 CFM at 100 psi (150 psi max) using VMAC rotary screw technology, ensuring 100 percent duty-cycle performance. By integrating Stealth Power's advanced NMC battery technology, the e30 delivers 92 percent more runtime per charge than competitors' systems, providing up to 75 minutes of run time at full air output, according to VMAC.

"The e30 with Stealth Power is a game-changer for the industry," said Gordon Duval, VMAC's vice president of sales and marketing. "It's compact, powerful and lightweight — making it the ideal solution for fleet managers and service truck operators transitioning to electric and hybrid vehicles."

Key Advantages of VMAC e30 With Stealth Power

According to VMAC, features and benefits of the VMAC e30 include:

• Industry's lightest 30 CFM electric air compressor – weighs only 393 lbs.;

• Industry's smallest footprint — requires only 22 in. squared;

• Industry's longest run-time per charge — advanced NMC battery technology provides up to 75 minutes of run-time at full air output;

• Ultra-quiet operation — operates at 64 dB at 21 ft., significantly reducing noise pollution on job sites;

• Zero emissions — eliminates reliance on a vehicle engine, enhancing sustainability efforts; and

• Stealth intelligence integration — optional data collection module (DCM) provides real-time performance monitoring, fleet optimization and predictive maintenance.

"This collaboration between VMAC and Stealth Power is delivering a product that meets the evolving needs of today's service truck industry," said Christina Arrington, SVP strategic growth of Stealth Power. "With its superior runtime, advanced data capabilities, and compact design, the e30 is positioned to redefine mobile power efficiency."

