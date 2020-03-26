Vogele Presents Smart Solution for Digital Job-Site Documentation

WITOS Paving Docu is aimed squarely at contractors who want to record and analyze more than just paving temperature, but don’t need the full range of WITOS Paving Plus functions, which includes process optimization and integrated planning.

At ConExpo 2020, Joseph Vogele AG showcased its new software-based application for road construction. WITOS Paving Docu allows paving data and delivery notes to be recorded and automates the process of sending out job-site reports.

With its latest innovation, WITOS Paving Docu, the global market leader is complementing its two existing job-site solutions: RoadScan, the non-contacting temperature-measurement system with which the paving temperature can be monitored across the full pave width, and WITOS Paving Plus, the telematics solution for coordinating and actively optimizing all processes from the mixing plant to the paving process in real time.

WITOS Paving Docu bridges the gap between the two: The solution is aimed squarely at contractors who want to record and analyze more than just paving temperature, but don't need the full range of WITOS Paving Plus functions, which includes process optimization and integrated planning.

At a job site, foremen can use a special smartphone app and paver operators the machine terminal to initiate jobs in WITOS Paving Docu and record a wide array of additional paver and paving data, such as working width, paving speed, interruptions to paving and effective paving time. Delivery notes also can be scanned in using a QR code or entered manually, allowing paved areas, paved material quantities and areal densities to be calculated continuously.

At the end of a day's paving, job-site reports are sent automatically by e-mail to selected recipients. They include information on key job-site data and machine utilization.

The app and the paver are networked via WLAN, so information can be exchanged between the machine and the foreman's smartphone even where there is no mobile phone connection. This way, both the foreman and paver operator know at all times how many tons of material have been paved on what surface area and in what areal density. Until now, teams had to collect this data using a measuring wheel and then do the math.

"WITOS Paving Docu is an extremely practical and reliable solution when it comes to the rapid, straightforward yet comprehensive documentation of a job site," said Stephan Weller, head of software products at Vogele. "It is ideal for construction jobs where precise data recording is required, but there is no need for active process optimization on site."

Simple Handling, Secure Server Connection

For contractors who want to plan their job sites by largely conventional methods, but document them digitally, WITOS Paving Docu offers the option of automating the recording and analysis of job-site data without great expense. All they have to do is install the corresponding app. The necessary hardware – the telematics module and the screed width measuring unit – is fitted directly in the paver.

The app offers clear and intuitive menu navigation, so users can familiarize themselves with the application quickly even without specific prior knowledge or extensive training. For contractors, this greatly increases the efficiency of job-site documentation processes without requiring lengthy introductory phases.

Another advantage is that the application functions even in rural areas with no mobile coverage, making it an absolutely reliable option for all jobs. The paver creates a WLAN network with a range of about 164 ft. (50 m) and acts as the server on the job site.

"This autonomous solution allows processes to run smoothly even if there is no network coverage," Weller said.

Upgrade to WITOS Paving Plus Possible

Should requirements change, for instance when handling a large project, and if the processes are to be planned in advance as well as monitored and optimized in real time on the job site, contractors can upgrade to WITOS Paving Plus at any time. Conversely, contractors who have already acquired the full version have the option of using only the Docu module for smaller jobs.

The full version of WITOS Paving Plus, Vogele's software-based process management solution, networks everyone involved in the process, from the mixing plant to the paver operator, and comprises five modules. Job site planning (Control), provision of mix (Materials), mix transport (Transport), paving of asphalt (JobSite) and the subsequent analysis of processes (Analysis) therefore can all be managed by a single system in real time.

This enables site managers and paving teams to respond quickly and appropriately to possible faults and to make processes much more efficient. The dynamic logistics and machine control system with corresponding controlling also increases quality.

"That's why many public-sector clients are now demanding the use of intelligent process management systems. With WITOS Paving Docu and WITOS Paving Plus, we are now giving our customers two extremely flexible solutions they can use to either document process data for later analysis or to actively optimize processes, as appropriate for a given job," said Weller.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com/america.