Volvo Boosts Customer Uptime with QuickFit Engine Assurance Program for Safe, Clean, Fast Oil Changes

Tue September 22, 2020 - National Edition
Volvo Construction Equipment



Oil changes are one of the most time-consuming routine maintenance activities, and also high risk for environmental and safety hazards.

The QuickFit Engine Assurance Program, offered exclusively through Volvo CE, shortens downtime by more than 50 percent per preventive maintenance service event, according to the manufacturer. It is coupled with a zero-spill, $10,000 guarantee and catastrophic engine coverage for up to eight years or 12,000 hours.

With the QuickFit system from RPM Industries, oil changes can be performed in the field or shop. It uses a ground-accessible, single service point for full oil and filter changes. The system is available for the engine, transmission and hydraulics with one fitting per compartment.

Technicians can complete an oil change service in less than 30 minutes with the system in place, according to the manufacturer. It eliminates ergonomic and safety issues caused by crawling under and around the machine, as well as the need for cumbersome pans.

The QuickFit technology also removes the threat of hot oil burns and spills from pans or filters.

Lowering the standard time for preventive maintenance by more than 50 percent allows for higher machine availability. Technicians can shift their focus during the service window to machine inspection and identifying and correcting issues that could lead to future downtime. Beyond the environmental benefit of no spills, the system also reduces waste consumables like gloves, rags and buckets.

Customers can enroll in the program through a repair maintenance agreement (RMA) with their local Volvo dealer. Once enrolled, customers own the QuickFit system for the life of the machine, and both system and engine warranty are transferrable with the machine for higher residual value at resale.

"This program extends our commitment to customer uptime. Our dealer technicians can be proactive during the service while also improving the work environment with a focus on safety. When coupled with a repair maintenance agreement, customers can secure uptime in a proactive and planned way," said Ken Silverman, director, aftermarket sales at Volvo CE.

The QuickFit Engine Assurance Program is currently available for a range of Volvo excavators, articulated haulers, medium-large wheel loaders and compactors. Machines can be ordered with the system factory-fitted or installed pre-delivery by their local Volvo dealer. Customers with existing Volvo equipment also can participate in the program and have their machines retrofitted.

For details on how to enroll or to learn if your machine qualifies, visit www.volvo.com.


