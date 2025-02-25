Volvo Construction Equipment introduces five new hydraulic hybrid excavator models with improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. These excavators use innovative technology to boost productivity and sustainability, offering customers a robust and reliable solution for their operations.

Volvo Construction Equipment photo Volvo Construction Equipment is bringing its hydraulic hybrid technology to the newest generation of excavators with the EC260 Hybrid, EC300 Hybrid, EC370 Hybrid, EC400 Hybrid and EC500 Hybrid.

Not only do these 26-ton to 50-ton crawlers represent the future of excavator design, but the EC400 Hybrid and EC500 Hybrid also become the biggest models in Volvo's hybrid portfolio, according to Volvo.

These new models deliver up to 20 percent better fuel efficiency than the previous series' conventional models and a 15 percent reduction in CO2 emissions — without sacrificing the productivity Volvo excavators are known for, said the company.

"Our hybrid excavators are designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact while maintaining high performance," said Sejong Ko, product manager — large excavators. "These excavators lower a fleet's emissions, making them a more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient choice, especially for work in urban areas."

Groundbreaking Technology Meets Heavy-Duty Power

Volvo hybrid excavators provide a competitive edge with the OEM's pioneering hydraulic hybrid technology. It works by harvesting "free" energy generated by the down motion of the excavator's boom. The machine uses this boom-down motion to charge the accumulator; then uses the stored energy to drive the assist motor when needed, in turn powering the engine system, according to Volvo.

"The new-generation excavators from Volvo CE, introduced May 2024, are already pushing the boundaries of productivity and lowering total cost of ownership thanks to their increased power and efficiency, enhanced operator environment and improved human-machine interface," said the company. "The addition of hybrid technology gives customers an even more robust solution for a more sustainable operation."

Delivering Customer Success

With the latest models, customers will see up to 20 percent better fuel efficiency in digging and dumping operations while still enjoying all the power and performance expected from a conventional excavator. The new electro-hydraulic system requires fewer hoses and couplings, minimizing maintenance requirements and costs while increasing reliability, according to Volvo.

"A robust undercarriage with reinforced idle frame, track links and bottom rollers ensures top-notch strength and durability," said Volvo. "Operators can confidently tackle tough jobs thanks to the strengthened bucket linkage with steel strip, heavy-duty superstructure undercover and easy-to-replace bolt-on wear plates.

"When they add smart services like Volvo Active Control and Dig Assist with On-Board Weighing, operators will level up their precision and productivity even further," added Volvo. "And, as with all Volvo excavators, the new hybrid models are backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entire initial ownership period. Volvo CE also offers service contracts and financial services for a comprehensive buying or renting experience."

