    Volvo CE Adds Two Mid-Size Models to New Generation of Excavators

    Volvo CE introduces two mid-size excavator models, EC260 and EC300, in North America as part of its new generation lineup. These models offer enhanced fuel efficiency, productivity, safety features, and cab upgrades. The series includes various advanced technologies and operator-friendly improvements, backed by Volvo's quality assurance and a Fuel Efficiency Guarantee. Additional models are expected to be added to the series soon.

    Mon December 02, 2024 - National Edition
    Volvo Construction Equipment


    The all-new EC260 replaces the EC250 in Volvo's lineup, and the new EC300 is an update of the previous series' model.
    Photo courtesy of Volvo
    The all-new EC260 replaces the EC250 in Volvo's lineup, and the new EC300 is an update of the previous series' model.
    The all-new EC260 replaces the EC250 in Volvo's lineup, and the new EC300 is an update of the previous series' model.   (Photo courtesy of Volvo) The cab also got a major makeover, with several updates designed to improve operator comfort, productivity and safety.   (Photo courtesy of Volvo) Like the other models in the new series, the EC260 and EC300 excavators feature up to 15 percent greater fuel efficiency, increased productivity, enhanced safety and a host of cab upgrades.   (Photo courtesy of Volvo)

    Volvo Construction Equipment is launching two mid-size crawler excavator models in North America, further expanding its newest generation of excavators. The all-new EC260 replaces the EC250 in Volvo's lineup, and the new EC300 is an update of the previous series' model.

    Like the other models in the new series, the EC260 and EC300 excavators feature up to 15 percent greater fuel efficiency, increased productivity, enhanced safety and a host of cab upgrades.

    "These 26- and 30-ton models are popular sizes for site preparation, road building and utility applications," said S.S. Kim, product manager — mid-size excavators at Volvo CE. "And now customers can do these jobs while stretching their fuel supply farther and making operators happier and more productive."

    When it was introduced in May, the new excavator series represented the most significant update to the Volvo excavator lineup in two decades. The EC260 and EC300, along with other excavators in the series, feature:

    • An optimized electro-hydraulic system, smart cooling system and engine speed regulation that contribute to up to 15 percent better fuel efficiency.
    • Better machine control for smooth and precise movement of the boom, bucket and other hydraulic components.
    • Ten work modes, including two specific to power and four specific to automatic ECO modes.
    • A new creep travel mode coupled with boom and arm shock reduction for reduced spillage and added safety.
    • Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection, which gives operators 360-degree visibility of the machine's surroundings and the ability to distinguish between objects and humans.
    • The Volvo Active Control machine control system and an advanced electric joystick that together automate boom and bucket movement for precision and efficiency.
    • A 50 percent increase in hydraulic oil life with service intervals extended to 3,000 hours for regular hydraulic oil and 6,000 hours for long-life hydraulic oil.

    The cab also got a major makeover, with several updates designed to improve operator comfort, productivity and safety, including:

    • An updated seat, a larger heated side mirror and additional lights, sun screens and storage areas.
    • Keyless start with the ability to store multiple operator preference settings.
    • An improved human-machine interface (HMI) and a larger, higher-resolution Co-Pilot tablet for helpful applications like on-board weighing, in-field design and more.

    As always, Volvo excavators are backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entire initial ownership period. The Fuel Efficiency Guarantee also applies, which means that if a machine's fuel efficiency and productivity do not meet the model-rated levels, Volvo will reimburse a portion of the additional fuel cost. Plus, Volvo offers service contracts and financial services for a comprehensive buying or renting experience.

    There are now eight models in the new Volvo excavator series, and more will join the lineup in the coming months.

    For more information, visit volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/excavators/edge/.

    Specs from the manufacturer:

    Excavators Volvo EC260

    Bucket
    Reference Bucket Capacity1.73 CUBIC YARDS
    Dimensions
    Digging Depth7 METERS
    Digging Reach10.3 METERS
    Overall Width3.39 METERS
    Tail Swing Radius3.1 METERS
    Engine
    Gross Power231 HP
    Rated engine speed1600 RPM
    General
    Breakout force37320 NEWTON
    Operating Specifications
    Operating Weight59360 POUNDS



