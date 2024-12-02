Volvo CE introduces two mid-size excavator models, EC260 and EC300, in North America as part of its new generation lineup. These models offer enhanced fuel efficiency, productivity, safety features, and cab upgrades. The series includes various advanced technologies and operator-friendly improvements, backed by Volvo's quality assurance and a Fuel Efficiency Guarantee. Additional models are expected to be added to the series soon.

Photo courtesy of Volvo The all-new EC260 replaces the EC250 in Volvo's lineup, and the new EC300 is an update of the previous series' model.

Volvo Construction Equipment is launching two mid-size crawler excavator models in North America, further expanding its newest generation of excavators. The all-new EC260 replaces the EC250 in Volvo's lineup, and the new EC300 is an update of the previous series' model.

Like the other models in the new series, the EC260 and EC300 excavators feature up to 15 percent greater fuel efficiency, increased productivity, enhanced safety and a host of cab upgrades.

"These 26- and 30-ton models are popular sizes for site preparation, road building and utility applications," said S.S. Kim, product manager — mid-size excavators at Volvo CE. "And now customers can do these jobs while stretching their fuel supply farther and making operators happier and more productive."

When it was introduced in May, the new excavator series represented the most significant update to the Volvo excavator lineup in two decades. The EC260 and EC300, along with other excavators in the series, feature:

An optimized electro-hydraulic system, smart cooling system and engine speed regulation that contribute to up to 15 percent better fuel efficiency.

Better machine control for smooth and precise movement of the boom, bucket and other hydraulic components.

Ten work modes, including two specific to power and four specific to automatic ECO modes.

A new creep travel mode coupled with boom and arm shock reduction for reduced spillage and added safety.

Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection, which gives operators 360-degree visibility of the machine's surroundings and the ability to distinguish between objects and humans.

The Volvo Active Control machine control system and an advanced electric joystick that together automate boom and bucket movement for precision and efficiency.

A 50 percent increase in hydraulic oil life with service intervals extended to 3,000 hours for regular hydraulic oil and 6,000 hours for long-life hydraulic oil.

The cab also got a major makeover, with several updates designed to improve operator comfort, productivity and safety, including:

An updated seat, a larger heated side mirror and additional lights, sun screens and storage areas.

Keyless start with the ability to store multiple operator preference settings.

An improved human-machine interface (HMI) and a larger, higher-resolution Co-Pilot tablet for helpful applications like on-board weighing, in-field design and more.

As always, Volvo excavators are backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entire initial ownership period. The Fuel Efficiency Guarantee also applies, which means that if a machine's fuel efficiency and productivity do not meet the model-rated levels, Volvo will reimburse a portion of the additional fuel cost. Plus, Volvo offers service contracts and financial services for a comprehensive buying or renting experience.

There are now eight models in the new Volvo excavator series, and more will join the lineup in the coming months.

For more information, visit volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/excavators/edge/.

Specs from the manufacturer:

Excavators Volvo EC260 Bucket Reference Bucket Capacity 1.73 CUBIC YARDS Dimensions Digging Depth 7 METERS Digging Reach 10.3 METERS Overall Width 3.39 METERS Tail Swing Radius 3.1 METERS Engine Gross Power 231 HP Rated engine speed 1600 RPM General Breakout force 37320 NEWTON Operating Specifications Operating Weight 59360 POUNDS

