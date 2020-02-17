Alta Equipment Group has purchased the assets of Flagler Construction Equipment and will offer Volvo CE products and services from seven locations: Tampa, Orlando, Fort Meyers, Jacksonville, Lake City, Miami and Davie. The acquisition, which is representative of Alta’s market expansion strategy, was completed on Feb. 14.

Alta Equipment Group (Alta), a provider of industrial and construction equipment and related services and one of the top performing Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) dealers in the United States, is expanding its territory into Florida. The Detroit, Mich.-based company has purchased the assets of Flagler Construction Equipment and will offer Volvo CE products and services from seven locations: Tampa, Orlando, Fort Meyers, Jacksonville, Lake City, Miami and Davie. The acquisition, which is representative of Alta's market expansion strategy, was completed on Feb. 14.

As Alta takes over the distribution of Volvo CE products in all of Florida east of the Apalachicola River and in 12 counties in southern Georgia, it will ensure customers have access to a diverse portfolio of premium equipment while increasing the fleets of new, used and rental equipment in the state. The company also will improve the management of the spare parts inventory and enhance the quality of customer support in the region, according to the company.

"We are excited to offer Floridians our expertise as a customer-solution company, focused on providing excellent service," said Rob Chiles, president, Construction Equipment Group, Alta Equipment Company. "As a recent publicly traded company, our access to the capital market will allow us to make investments that aim to meet the high demands for construction equipment and support in the state."

Alta is an award-winning dealer with a reputation for innovation and a capacity to provide solutions. A member of the Volvo CE network since 2009, Alta has been successful in expanding its territory. In 2017, the company was appointed as the Volvo CE dealer of central and northern Illinois and increased market share in the region, operating from 25 locations. In 2018, Alta was recognized as Volvo CE's "Dealer of the Year."

"Alta will upgrade our capabilities and create a unique opportunity for us to grow in Florida," said Stephen Roy, senior vice president North America, Volvo CE. "They are a proven, successful dealer group who have elevated the standards of every region they work in. We are confident that their expansion will benefit not only our customers in Florida, but our entire dealer network."

