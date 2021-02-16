Volvo Construction Equipment is launching a new mid-sized wheeled excavator, the EWR130E, which gives the shortest front and rear swing radius in its size class without compromising on lifting performance or digging force.

With a rear swing of 5 ft. 1 in. and a front swing of 5 ft. 11 in., the EWR130E has the shortest swing radius in the 12- to 13-ton range. When coupled with new four-wheel steering and in-line outrigger options, the result is a machine that is easy to control and stable, according to the manufacturer.

"We've seen demand grow for wheeled excavators in North America due to their combination of mobility and strong performance," said John Waldron, product manager, wheeled excavators, Volvo CE. "We're pleased to add to one of the most complete line-ups on the market with our ninth wheeled excavator model."

Confined Work Sites Welcome

The new EWR130 is ideal for urban jobs where frequent roading is required, and in confined job sites or on roads where traffic safety is paramount. It's also light enough to use on landscaping projects.

The inline outriggers help position and stabilize the machine in tight spaces. The excavator has a considerably lower center of gravity compared to equivalent machines, which adds to its stability. A new divided blade option helps provide additional levelling on uneven ground or around curbs.

The standard two-piece boom enables lifting up to 9,480 lbs. at a 19.7-ft. (6 m) reach. Its smart design combined with the 121-hp (90 kW) D4J Volvo engine delivers best-in-class breakout force and superior tear-out force, according to the manufacturer.

Features Boost Maneuverability, Flexibility

One of the EWR130's most convenient features is its ability to drive from one job site area to another at speeds of up to 22 mph . Furthermore, a boom suspension system engages at speeds above 3 mph to absorb shocks and reduce bouncing when hauling material over rough terrain.

The EWR130E with tow hitch can pull a trailer weighing 6,600 lbs. — or 17,600 lbs. when fitted with additional overrun brakes. In situations when driving is not practical, the machine's low height and optimized tie-down points on the lower frame make transportation fast and easy.

Additionally, the EWR130 includes the optional Volvo Dig Assist machine control system, offering In-Field Design, 3D excavation software and new On-Board Weighing apps, all displayed on the 10-in. Volvo Co-Pilot tablet.

The EWR130 also is available through Sourcewell and HGACBuy purchasing cooperatives for governmental and non-profit organizations.

Additional Features

The EWR130 also includes:

A spacious cab that is comparable to full-sized excavators

A low superstructure, counterweight, hood and doors that enhance visibility to the rear

Best-in-class visibility to the right, with no parts blocking the view

Programmable pressure and flow for up to 32 attachments

Optional Volvo Smart View, which includes three cameras attached to the frame to create a bird's eye view of the machine, visible on the in-cab monitor

Unobstructed views from right side window

A range of optional LED light packages

New mudguard options

The EWR130 is eligible for a free year of ActiveCare Direct, the telematics service that provides 24/7/365 machine monitoring and fleet utilization reporting directly from Volvo. All Volvo excavators are backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entirety of the initial ownership period.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com/na.

