Volvo CE Partners With Local Community Coalition for COVID-19 Support

Thu June 11, 2020 - National Edition
Volvo Construction Equipment


SCRC members assemble Hound Packs, which are weekend meals for youth in the Shippensburg Area School District. (Archive photo from 2019)
At Volvo Construction Equipment, we believe each of us has a role in building the world we want to live in. The COVID-19 pandemic brought this purpose very close to home and led to a new partnership with the Shippensburg Community Resource Coalition (SCRC) to help our neighbors.

The SCRC acts as a connector, assessing social service needs throughout the community and working with over a dozen local organizations to fill in gaps around food insecurity, affordable housing, youth development, mental health issues and substance abuse.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the Coalition has held weekly conference calls with its stakeholders to keep a pulse on the community and quickly mobilize assistance.

Social distancing restrictions and health safety concerns, as well as job losses and income disruptions are exacting a toll on the emotional and economic wellbeing of our community in ways never seen before.

With Shippensburg straddling both Cumberland and Franklin counties, there is the added confusion about where and how to find assistance.

Realizing this local impact, Volvo CE stepped forward to work with the SCRC to fund a new COVID-19 social worker position. Janelle Carbaugh has been hired to provide social services support to any member of the Shippensburg community affected by the pandemic.

"This contribution will help us harness the power of Shippensburg's network of social services, educational institutions and business partners to meet the needs of community members who have been affected by the global pandemic," said Liz Fisher, SCRC chair.

"The SCRC has been working on issues such as housing, health, and youth development since before the pandemic. But the pandemic put a spotlight on the need to address them quickly. Like Volvo, we are committed to promoting a healthy Shippensburg now and in the future. We are excited that this new partnership allows us to expand our capacity to help community members."

The partnership also is aiding SCRC's food security programs that provide meals for youth in the Shippensburg Area School District when school is not in session, including Hound Packs and the Summer Learning Program.

"These are challenging times, and Volvo recognizes that many in our community are impacted," said Andy Williford, vice president, human resources, Volvo CE North America.

"Our employees are eager to engage in supporting SCRC and its mission to meet social needs created by COVID-19. We believe building the world we want to live in starts first among our neighbors. SCRC will help us help those most in need."

To multiply the giving, an online social fundraising site has been set up for Volvo CE employees as well as individuals and businesses in our community at large, to donate: www.givecampus.com/yekj6g. Donations can be made securely on the site, knowing 100 percent of donations are staying local.

These efforts show what a successful collaboration between the non-profit and private sectors can achieve to make our world a better place and bring help to those in need.

About the SCRC

The Shippensburg Community Resource Coalition (SCRC) is a local non-profit whose mission is to provide quality social services and youth programs that are accessible and safe and that recognize the dignity and worth of each person. They are a community partner who provides resources and helps individuals get connected with other non-profits. For more information, contact sp-scrc@shipresources.org. A current list of COVID-19 community resources also can be found on their website.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

