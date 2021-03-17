Volvo CE has released its biggest range of toy excavators, loaders, haulers and trucks in collaboration with German toymaker Dickie toys.

Volvo CE released to the market its biggest ever range of toy excavators, loaders, haulers and trucks — and even a fictional wrecking ball — in collaboration with German toymaker Dickie Toys last year.

The partnership, which ensured Volvo's presence in almost every major toy store, has had a flying start, despite the obvious challenges for the retail industry posed by COVID-19, with more than a million products sold in the last 12 months.

The collaboration represents a unique point in Volvo CE's licensing journey, following on the heels of successful partnerships with toymakers LEGO Technic and Bruder, among others, and marking the company's first venture into fully-immersive play sets for all the ages. It is also the most comprehensive collaboration across the Group, with machines from not only Volvo CE, but also Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks.

Tim Birks, merchandise and licensing manager at Volvo CE, said: "Dickie Toys was a natural choice. We share the same core values, we are aligned in our desire for good quality products and we have always been impressed with the ‘feel-good factor' of their toys. And it's been comforting to know that these toys have played an important role in keeping children around the world entertained and engaged during some of the hardest months of the pandemic."

Family-owned Dickie Toys is a German-based manufacturer and part of the larger Simba Dickie Group, which is one of the top five toy manufacturers in Europe.

A close relationship between teams across the two brands has ensured a deep consideration for the Volvo identity. By creating "real-life" play sets, as well as individual toys, the partnership aims to inspire imaginative play.

"We are delighted about our fruitful and trustful cooperation with Volvo. Children are fascinated by huge construction vehicles, such as from Volvo with its technical expertise. Dickie Toys accompanies children through all stages of their development, therefore Volvo is predestined for our toys range," said Oliver Naumann, managing director of Dickie Toys. "The products are very well received by the consumers and are very successful at the point of sale, as well as on and offline."

For more information, visit https://www.merchandise.volvoce.com/ or www.dickietoys.de.

