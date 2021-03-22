The training sessions cover everything from the technical to the commercial.

The shift to electrification requires more than switching to zero exhaust machines — the whole supply chain needs to be empowered to optimize these game-changing construction solutions.

To ease the transition, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is going above and beyond in supporting equipment rental company Loxam to make the most of its new electric acquisitions.

Following the arrival of 18 Volvo ECR25 Electric machines in the Loxam rental branches located across France, Volvo CE is carrying out thorough training sessions to ensure these electric compact excavators are offering the best possible value to customers. Support covers everything from the technical — maintenance, charging systems and mechanics — through to the commercial knowledge required to guide employees, technicians and customers on the market value, site productivity and environmental benefits of going electric.

Sébastien Perusse, sales manager of compact machines at Volvo CE, said, "This is an entirely different approach to how we would normally engage with dealerships during the sale of more conventional construction machines. It's a great opportunity to not only create a new market that is fully equipped and energized to move to electric machines, but also to engage directly with customers and respond to their own unique requirements."

An Electric Solution for Low Emission Zones

Loxam, the number one rental company in France and in Europe has been a partner of Volvo CE for more than 25 years. Loxam recently launched its LoxGreen range of equipment in a bid to rent out more environmentally friendly electric, hybrid and natural gas-powered machines — perfectly suited to the requirements of neighboring low emission zones.

Volvo CE was chosen as an ideal partner to assist in this transition due to its reputation for developing reliable electric transport solutions and its focus on safety, strong communication and highly skilled technical support. In addition, the 2.5-ton Volvo excavator is the most popular model in Loxam's fleet.

"We are convinced that the new ECR25 Electric will encounter huge enthusiasm from users compared to other electric models," said Perusse.

Not only does it offer zero CO2 emissions, but operators report a far more enjoyable work environment with near silence, low vibration and more comfortable controls. The machine, which was developed and built at Volvo CE's Belley factoryin France, has the same performance as its diesel counterpart, and its battery pack offers a full day's working time, depending on application.

The goal of these training sessions is to provide Loxam with the new skills required to ensure maximum uptime for these electric models. This includes advice on diagnostics, maintenance and the use and handling of charging systems and electric components, as well as a reminder on the mechanics themselves such as hydraulic pumps, filters and hoses.

They also cover basics on safety and the needs of specific electricity agreements. Another key component of these sessions is advice on how to present an electric excavator to a customer who may be more used to diesel variants and on why they should consider switching to electric.

Thierry Lahuppe, Loxam equipment director, said, "As a leader, we are dedicated to anticipating and pushing forward new solutions to help our customers lower their carbon footprint. We were very interested in sharing our insights during the development process of this new equipment. Today, we are more convinced than ever that we must work together to smartly combat climate change."

This extra support was provided as part of the sale of these machines, financed by Volvo Financial Services, and is an example of how new business models are being successfully introduced in order to smoothly integrate electric models into a changing market.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.

Today's top stories