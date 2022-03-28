Highway Equipment & Supply Co. accepts the 2021 Dealer of the Year award at the Volvo CE dealer conference in Arizona in March. (L-R) are Ryan Flood, Vince Pagano (Highway Equipment), Stephen Roy, Agako Nouch and Jeff Bryant (Volvo CE).

Volvo Construction Equipment has named Highway Equipment & Supply Co. its 2021 Dealer of the Year in North America. It also recognized Hoffman Equipment as its 2021 Uptime Dealer of the Year.

The Dealer of the Year award celebrates the North American dealership that exemplifies the Volvo brand and values, and demonstrates high performance in all areas including customer uptime, service offerings and share performance over time.

"Naming Highway Equipment our 2021 Dealer of the Year was a clear choice given their outstanding customer satisfaction and their long-term consistency as a dealer," said Stephen Roy, president of Region North America, Volvo CE.

"They actively help customers determine the right solutions for their business through consultative relationships and demonstrations. We really appreciate what they do."

Highway Equipment is a family-owned company based in Pennsylvania with four locations. As the construction industry works to recover from pandemic-related issues, Highway Equipment maintained a consistent high market share in GPE and compaction equipment in 2021. In keeping its focus on customer satisfaction, the company has its own technical support desk for service technicians and customers, prioritizes technical training to keep staff up-to-date, and provides top-notch support to customers interested in incorporating the newest machine technology.

"The entire team here at Highway is humbled and honored to receive the Dealer of the Year Award for 2021, which is also the company's 70th anniversary year," said Ryan Flood, vice president at Highway Equipment. "This award truly exemplifies the dedication and hard work of so many employees over the years, shaping our mission to provide the best quality, value and customer support."

Uptime Dealer of the Year

The Uptime Dealer of the Year award recognizes the North American dealership that exhibits Volvo's commitment to being the number one uptime provider in the construction industry by demonstrating its service commitment pledge to provide customers unrivaled service and support.

Hoffman Equipment is based in New Jersey and has six locations across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. As a recent addition to the Volvo network of dealers, their sales and market share have grown steadily for three years. The Hoffman team worked hard throughout the pandemic to hire and retain quality technicians, including a new hire focused solely on Volvo's Assist Programs.

Hoffman emphasizes internal training and made a significant investment in service trucks in 2021 to support customer uptime. The team also has embraced the shift to electric machines, which will be a major focus for Volvo in the coming years.

"With the ultra-competitive environment today's construction companies face, uptime is more important than ever for our customers," Roy said. "Hoffman Equipment is dedicated to staffing and training that allows them to be there for their customers at any stage."

For more information, visit www.volvo.com.

