Ascendum, which was recently named the Volvo CE Uptime Dealer of the Year in North America, has 15 locations in the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Dakota.

Volvo CE dealer Ascendum Machinery has been recognized with the 2020 Best Performing Warranty Administration Team Award from Volvo — the first awarded in North America.

Warranty reviews happen on a periodic basis, covering all the processes within Volvo's warranty program — everything from on-time submissions, claim quality, parts returns and more. Data is entered into a scoring model, and North Carolina-based Ascendum scored not only the highest in North America, but the highest globally.

"Ascendum has a great centralized warranty team with years and years of experience," said Rhys Eastham, head of uptime and technical services of Volvo CE North America. "They do a great job sharing company best practices among their branches to ensure warranties are done consistently across their network."

The Ascendum warranty team has committed to holding their service managers more accountable for all warranty claims, treating them similar to customer work orders. That commitment means Ascendum and Volvo can process claims faster, ultimately increasing uptime for their customers.

"Our warranty team constantly strives to support our service branch personnel so that they have all the requirements to diagnose, document and repair machines per Volvo's warranty guidelines," said Greg Hicks, Ascendum warranty manager. "This makes us better partners with Volvo as well as provides a higher level of service to our customers, ensuring they have the manufacturer's recommended repair covered by warranty. We would like to thank our warranty team and service branches for their continued commitment to warranty training, and we share this award with our entire service team."

