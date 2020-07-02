Volvo Construction Names Tyler Equipment 2019 Dealer of the Year

(L-R): Brooke Tyler IV, vice president product support; Brooke Tyler III, president; and Larry Drapeau, operations manager.

Volvo's Dealer of the Year award recognizes the dealership in North America that best promotes the Volvo brand and the company's core strategies: to provide the highest uptime in the industry, offer unique customer solutions and ensure the best value at any stage in a machine's lifecycle.

Mass.-based Tyler Equipment's commitment to those areas contributed to its outstanding performance last year by achieving the highest combined market share for general purpose, road, and compact equipment in North America.

"There is certainly a number of things that I would attribute [the market share] to, but I would primarily say that it is how we go about solving a problem when a customer experiences an issue with a machine," said Brooke Tyler III, president.

"Our number-one focus when a customer has an issue is solving that issue as quickly as possible. What's different from us versus our competitors is that many competitors first focus on who is responsible for the problem and by that, I mean who is going to have to pay for it. We have found that if you get a problem resolved as quickly as possible, who is going to pay for it becomes a much smaller issue and the end result is a much happier customer."

"We have a customer-first centric focus," Brooke Tyler IV, vice president product support, added. "To accomplish that a number of things have to happen. For starters, both my father and I still maintain an active role in developing and continuing relationships with our customers. It's also critical that our employees understand that everything they do has to center around the customer coming first.

"Our employees must treat our customers the way they want to be treated. In order for that to happen, we have to have happy employees. They are not going to put the customer first unless they are content employees. As a result of staying focused on keeping employees happy we have quite a number of employees at Tyler Equipment who have been here for 20, 30, and 40 years."

According to Stephen Roy, senior vice president, North America region, being in business for 98 years speaks for itself.

"The team at Tyler focuses on the customer first, and that's exactly as it should be. They understand what it means to be a unique solutions provider and focus on customer uptime."

Larry Drapeau, director of operations, said it also is important to give credit where credit is due.

"Volvo product is a big part of the reason we enjoy the market share that we have," he said. "Volvo is always on the cutting edge of design and technology. The work they are doing with hybrids is setting a new standard for our industry."

Tyler Equipment was founded in 1922 and still has third- and fourth- generation family members at work. With more than 50 employees, the company provides sales, service, parts and rentals across southern New England. Its strong family culture, dedication to building and fostering long-term customer relationships and promoting the Volvo brand have resulted in tremendous gains, according to the manufacturer.

"It is my understanding that we are the oldest Volvo dealer in the United States," said Tyler III. "We became a Michigan dealer in 1954. Michigan in 1980 became VME or Volvo Michigan Euclid, which officially became Volvo Construction Equipment in 1995."

"It's an honor to be the Volvo Dealer of the Year," Tyler III added. "We're dedicated to serving our customers with a personal touch, and we value the relationships we've built. For Volvo to recognize that just confirms it's the right way to do business."

According to Tyler IV, Tyler Equipment received three awards for its 2019 performance: Dealer of the Year, Leader in Overall Market Share, and Leader in General Purpose Equipment sales growth. CEG