The training center just outside San Francisco is the latest announcement in Volvo CE’s push to expand North American technician training

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is adding a West Coast technical training facility in the San Francisco Bay Area this summer as part of a larger initiative to invest in technical training across North America. In addition to diesel construction equipment, the facility will serve as a hub for Volvo Group battery-electric vehicle training, including Volvo CE, Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks.

"An important part of our commitment to customer uptime is supporting our dealers and ensuring their technicians are well trained on the latest developments in construction equipment," said Stephen Roy, president of Region North America, Volvo CE. "The California facility brings our technician training to the West Coast, adding a new level of convenience for dealers throughout North America to have their technicians go through in-depth, hands-on training, which will ultimately benefit customers with even better service, support and uptime."

This summer, the West Coast training center in Hayward, Calif., will expand access and convenience for Volvo CE dealers. The training center will be within a 67,000-sq.-ft. service center opened by Prevost, a coach manufacturer and part of the Volvo Group.

The new facility offers substantial training benefits:

Volvo CE will utilize 7,800 sq. ft. of dedicated training space, plus 1,800 sq. ft. of common areas;

It is located a short drive from San Francisco International Airport and near many hotels and restaurants;

The Northern California climate will allow for year-round outdoor training opportunities;

Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks will also offer technician training at the facility, providing increased opportunities for training collaboration.

The Hayward training center is ideally located for training on battery-electric vehicles designed for on-road and off-road, given that the West Coast is on the leading edge of adopting clean air regulations and supporting the development and use of electric vehicles of all types. Volvo CE will use the site for e-mobility technician training as it rolls out its line of fully electric compact equipment and future electric offerings. Volvo Trucks will use the site for all of its new Volvo VNR Electric model training, and Mack Trucks will use the site for training for the Mack LR Electric.

