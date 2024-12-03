Volvo Construction Equipment's Annual Holiday Lights event features festive displays created by employee teams, supporting various non-profit organizations through fan voting. This year's event aims to aid those affected by Hurricane Helene, with visitors able to vote online for their favorite displays on the Volvo CE Facebook page. The event, held in Shippensburg, Pa., includes lighted machines, holiday characters, and live music for the community to enjoy.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

Volvo Construction Equipment is preparing for its fifth annual Holiday Lights event, a fun and festive way for local community members to see decorated construction machines and for Volvo fans everywhere to support non-profit organizations.

The free event is open to the public Friday, Dec. 6, through Monday, Dec. 9, from 6–8 p.m. each night.

Each display is created by Volvo employee teams who select a nonprofit to support. Visitors and the general public can vote online for their favorites, which will help determine the amount each organization receives.

This year, a portion of the donations will help those impacted by Hurricane Helene in the Asheville, N.C., area, where Volvo CE used to be based and still has many employees. Organizations that will benefit include:

Voting will be open Dec. 6–9 on the Volvo Construction Equipment North America Facebook page. Voters can indicate their favorite display by "liking" its photo. While Volvo will make a monetary contribution to each organization, the highest vote-getter will receive the largest donation.

Volvo Holiday Lights started in 2020 to lift spirits during the pandemic and has become a regional tradition. Last year, more than 4,000 vehicles cruised through the company's campus to see displays of lighted machines and inflatable holiday characters. Visitors can enjoy seasonal sounds from the Shippensburg Area High School band and nightly stops by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"This event is an amazing opportunity to bring our community and employees together to celebrate the holiday season," said Keegan Fonder, People & Culture Business Consultant at Volvo CE. "When you think of Shippensburg, you think of community, and being able to give back to our community with the help of our employees is extremely special."

Holiday Lights happens at Volvo Construction Equipment North American Headquarters, 304 Volvo Way in Shippensburg, Pa. Visitors should use the Route 11 entrance to Rowe Road and wind through the campus.

Click HERE to see last year's Volvo Holiday Lights video.

Today's top stories