Volvo photo Volvo Construction Equipment announced that its EC18 Electric, a 1.8-ton battery-electric compact excavator — optimally sized for indoor demolition — now includes a straight boom option with a 10 percent higher pin height than the standard boom configuration.

"Electric compact excavators' lack of emissions and reduced noise have made them popular options for indoor demolition," said Tony den Hoed, director of demolition strategic accounts of Volvo. "Contractors told us that a straight boom on the EC18 Electric would give them the extra height needed to reach ceilings while still easily fitting through doorways. Nimble machines are critical for indoor demolition, and we welcomed the opportunity to provide a solution that will help our customers win more jobs."

Starting in mid-2025, the EC18 Electric excavator can be ordered with a straight boom that is fitted right from the factory.

Reaching Higher, Moving Easier

As demolition contractors know, a straight boom offers longer reach than a standard two-piece boom design and typically makes it easier to position the machine.

On the EC18 Electric excavator, the straight boom option offers a 13-ft. working height (with bucket) and can be equipped with a range of attachments weighing up to 450 lbs.

It also can be factory-fitted with a demolition guarding package to better protect the operator and the machine.

Making Its Demolition Show Debut

Visitors to Volvo's booth at the upcoming Demolition New Orleans tradeshow can test out the new straight boom configuration themselves — and potentially win a six-month rental of the unit.

The Volvo EC18 Electric Straight Boom Showdown will challenge operators to place a series of rings on a tall pole in the shortest time possible.

"Adding a competition element is not only fun, but contractors also come away impressed by how powerful and quiet the electric machines are," said den Hoed.

The competition package also includes bucket and thumb attachments and a charging unit.

As more contractors bid on jobs with emission reduction requirements and more safety inspectors emphasize dust and noise control, electric equipment is proving to be a simple way to demonstrate a commitment to the shift, according to Volvo.

For Robles1, a Texas-based demolition company, the EC18 Electric excavator sets them apart from competition as they take on hard plaster, concrete and more.

"Most interior demo guys aren't equipped with a fleet of electric machines that keep emissions down, but we are," said Adam Robles, director of operations. "Some electric machines feel slower, but the EC18 Electric has the speed and strength for the duration of the battery charge."

The straight boom option will allow contractors to reach higher and work faster as they take on a growing number of fume- and noise-restricted jobs, according to Volvo.

For more information, visit volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/electric-machines/ec18-electric/

