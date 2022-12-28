Jared Ruiz (Volvo photo)

Jared Ruiz has been appointed regional vice president —West for Volvo Trucks North America.

He will begin his new position on Jan. 3, 2023.

In this new role, Ruiz will direct Volvo Trucks' western regional sales team in developing and implementing plans and strategies to achieve the company's commercial and customer satisfaction goals.

Ruiz joined Volvo Trucks in 2019 as district sales manager of the west region. He currently serves as electromobility sales manager of the west region and functions as acting head of electromobility for all of Volvo Trucks North America.

Ruiz has been instrumental in establishing and expanding the Volvo Trucks' electromobility sales and support ecosystem throughout the West coast, including working with numerous Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealerships to complete the company's robust training program.

In his new role, Ruiz will become a part of the organization's management team, reporting directly to Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

