List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Volvo Receives Record Order For Up to 1,000 Electric Trucks

    Mon May 22, 2023 - National Edition
    Volvo Trucks


    Volvo Trucks has signed a letter of intent to sell 1,000 electric trucks between now and 2030 to Holcim, one of the world's largest building solution providers. The deal is the largest commercial order to date for Volvo electric trucks, and the first 130 trucks will be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

    Holcim is a global provider of building solutions, with headquarters in Switzerland. Now, the company and its contractors have, with Volvo Trucks, agreed to plan for the deployment of 1,000 electric Volvo trucks across Holcim's operations in Europe between now and 2030.

    The first 130 heavy electric Volvo FH and Volvo FM trucks will be delivered to markets including France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK during the fourth quarter of 2023 and throughout 2024.

    The agreement is a result of a wider partnership between Holcim and Volvo Group.

    "Long-term collaboration and a strong commitment to really make a difference are essential for making big CO2 reductions a reality. I'm very proud of the partnership we have developed with Holcim, and the results we are achieving together," said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO Volvo Group.

    "The net-zero transition requires deep collaboration across value chains. We are excited to be partnering with Volvo to decarbonize our European operations' logistics with electric fleets, advancing our goal to reach 30 percent of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks by 2030," said Jan Jenisch, chairman and CEO of Holcim.

    By replacing 1,000 existing Volvo FH diesel trucks with Volvo FH Electric trucks using green electricity on a typical route, up to 50,000 tons of CO2 could be saved every year, the company said.

    Both companies are committed to the Science-based targets initiative, which drives ambitious climate action in the private sector, and both are also founding members of First Movers Coalition (FMC).

    The CO2 saving is based on calculation using the Volvo Trucks Environmental Footprint Calculator (comparing CO2 output over an annual mileage of 80,000 km for a truck with a total weight of 44 tonnes and assuming the diesel comparator uses 7 percent biodiesel and achieves an average of 23l/100km).

    FMC

    The FMC (First Movers Coalition) is a coalition of companies that use their purchasing power to create early markets for innovative clean technologies across eight hard-to-abate sectors.

    Science-Based Targets Initiative

    The Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Targets are considered "science-based" if they are in line with what the latest climate science says is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement — limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Construction On National Mall Showcases Innovation, Sustainable Technology in D.C.

    Concrete General Inc. Leads Bridge Work Toward June Finish

    Universal Studios Coming to Frisco, Texas

    Largest Dam Removal in U.S. History Under Way

    Cat D10 Dozer Is More Productive, Efficient, Durable, Serviceable

    FRD-USA Appoints Ted Crane as National Sales Manager, Breaker Attachment Division

    Lane Construction Wins $96M Bridge Replacement Project in South Carolina

    Skanska Promotes Daniel Patarozzi to Vice President, Account Manager



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Electric Trucks On-Road Trucks TRUCKS Volvo






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA