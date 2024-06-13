Photo courtesy of Volvo Trucks Volvo Trucks North America customer Legend Transportation will be the first to receive the all-new Volvo VNL with its order of 50 VNL 860 trucks.

Volvo Trucks North America customer Legend Transportation secured the first order of 50 all-new Volvo VNLs, the truck designed to change everything.

Legend Transportation worked with TEC Equipment to order 50 VNL 860s, Volvo Trucks' flagship sleeper with top-of-the-line features that will be manufactured at the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Assembly Operations (NRV) in Dublin, Va.

Volvo Trucks introduced the all-new Volvo VNL in January, opened order books in April, and will start production this summer, with customer deliveries beginning later this year.

"The all-new Volvo VNL is setting the new industry standard, and we are extremely excited that a top customer has placed such a significant order as soon as the order books opened. Legend's early adoption is a testament to the immense customer value offered by the all-new Volvo VNL and what it will mean for safety, fuel efficiency, connectivity, and driver productivity," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

"Legend wanted to demonstrate their commitment to quality and innovation combined with sustainability to both current and prospective customers, as well as present and prospective drivers."

Legend Transportation Inc. was founded by Baveljit "Sunny" Samara, who began his career almost 25 years ago as an owner-operator with one truck. Samara, who started driving at the age of 22, understands the importance of the customizable driver-focused features in the all-new Volvo VNL that minimize fatigue and enhance the overall driving experience. The class-leading safety features and systems in the all-new Volvo VNL provide drivers with unparalleled protection and peace of mind, ensuring a safer driving experience in all conditions, the company said.

Legend Transportation was particularly interested in the advanced active safety features in the all-new Volvo VNL that were designed to mitigate both forward and side collisions. The proprietary Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) package, standard across all VNL models, features forward collision avoidance technology to assist drivers in maintaining safe speeds and distances and offers adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe following distance.

A new forward pedestrian detection feature also is part of the standard VADA package and alerts the driver to pedestrians or bicyclists in their path.

Legend added the VADA Plus option, which includes short-range detection that senses pedestrians and bicyclists that may appear in blind spots immediately on either side of the truck and trailer. It also can activate frontal automatic emergency braking when objects are directly in the path of travel.

While rising insurance costs have significantly impacted operational expenses for fleet operators, the safety innovations in the all-new Volvo VNL help protect drivers and those around the trucks, reducing risks of collisions. This is part of Volvo Trucks' "Towards Zero" vision where the goal is a future where there are zero accidents involving a Volvo truck.

"The all-new Volvo VNL will play a big part in our sustainability and overall business goals. Fuel economy is paramount, as are the other areas where the all-new Volvo VNL adds tremendous customer value" said Samara. "The new Volvo VNL will help us attract top talent and provide a big boost in our effort to recruit and retain drivers, which remains a significant industry challenge. The improved technology and amenities will make our drivers more productive, comfortable and the job more enjoyable."

The all-new Volvo VNL features a range of amenities to make drivers more comfortable and productive, with a premium living and resting environment to make drivers feel at home even when they are thousands of miles away. The ultra-quiet Volvo Parking Cooler reduces emissions and cuts fuel costs while providing an integrated climate-control option that leverages battery power to operate the cab's HVAC system when parked overnight. This provides a quieter, more vibration-free sleeping environment for drivers when the vehicle is stopped or parked in areas that prohibit idling, maintaining a comfortable climate to maximize driver health, safety, and well-being.

Volvo Trucks has transformed the spec'ing process for the all-new Volvo VNL series by introducing packaging options for interior and exterior, powertrain, technology, amenities and safety. The approach is an industry first that simplifies and optimizes the configuration and ordering process for customers allowing Volvo Trucks to pass along added value and cost savings to the customer over traditional ala carte spec'ing, the company said.

TEC Equipment provided comprehensive guidance to Legend Transportation throughout the process of selecting the optimal configuration for its all-new Volvo VNLs. To explore the all-new Volvo VNL features and trim levels interactively, Volvo Trucks has developed an online Volvo VNL configurator. The configurator tool provides detailed information on the features and benefits of each trim level and cab option, as well as a 360-degree view of the truck interior and exterior. This allows fleets to customize the optimal truck for their operations.

"We conducted several in-depth consultations to fully explain the capabilities of each option and highlight how each feature could benefit their specific use cases," said Adam VanderBee, regional sales director, TEC Equipment. "Our goal was to ensure that Legend Transportation could fully leverage the innovative features of the all-new Volvo VNL to enhance their operational efficiency and driver satisfaction. The end result is a product that we see as the flagship of Legend's fleet."

