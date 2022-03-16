Volvo Trucks North America has announced a new powertrain innovation with the Volvo I-Torque.

Now available as an option with the latest D13 Turbo Compound engine, I-Torque is designed to achieve fuel efficiency, without compromising performance, drivability and productivity, according to the company.

According to Volvo, the new I-Torque is a powertrain solution enabling the truck to operate optimally with up to a 31 percent increase in fuel efficient speed range, achieving up to an 8.5 mpg at 85 mph. I-Torque comprises the D13 Turbo Compound (TC) engine, the I-Shift with overdrive features, adaptive gear shift strategy, a new map-based version of the predictive cruise control Volvo I-See, and low rear-axle ratios as low as 2.15.

The overall functionality of the I-Torque configuration is that it uses Volvo Trucks' 13-speed I-Shift feature with crawler gear and combines the fuel efficiency advantages of direct drive with the performance and flexibility of overdrive. By incorporating I-See, low rear-axle ratios and load sensing software, at highway speeds, the truck's system will select either direct drive or overdrive to maximize fuel efficiency without forfeiting performance or productivity.

I-Shift, together with the new version of the I-See technology, which employs real-time map-based data and GPS positioning, manages speed and gear-shifting in the most fuel-efficient way on any route or terrain and generates up to an additional 1 percent in fuel savings, according to the company. Further enhancing the VNL driving experience, its lower engine RPMs during operation creates a more pleasurable driving experience with a quieter cab environment and reduced engine vibration.

"In today's demanding and quickly changing transportation business environment, that requires a high degree of flexibility and adaptable truck performance on various terrains and routes, I-Torque is the solution for our customers who need to stay competitive with a truck where fuel economy and optimized performance is taken to the next level without any compromises," said Johan Agebrand, director of product marketing of Volvo Trucks North America. "The current business environment is a perfect example, where diesel prices are pacing well beyond $4 per gallon and the pressure on transportation is high. We are proud to help boost customer productivity and savings with this industry-first technology, and further Volvo Trucks' mission to bring a solution that's driven by our sustainability goals, further decreasing our trucks' CO2 emissions."

Volvo Trucks said is optimistic that fleet owners and drivers will see the immediate value and competitive advantages that come with adding the I-Torque option to the D13TC engine, which is already standard in all VNL sleeper models. Moreover, the company is working with its entire North American dealer network to build awareness and provide education on key areas and spec'ing opportunities that have an impact on fuel efficiency throughout a truck's life cycle.

"When we deploy this dynamic powertrain combination, maximizing drivability and productivity, the results are a quiet cab and responsive, powerful ride that drivers will love," said Agebrand. "As the only offering of its kind, I-Torque is a solution that demonstrates our core value of sustainability by providing best-in-class fuel efficiency. We also deliver on our promise to customers and drivers by enhancing truck performance and productivity."

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

