Volvo photo Volvo Trucks North America presented an all-new Volvo VNL 860 to Virginia’s American Revolution 250 Commission.

Volvo Group subsidiary Volvo Trucks North America presented an all-new Volvo VNL 860 to Virginia's American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250), the Commonwealth of Virginia's official body to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the Revolutionary War and United States independence.

Volvo Trucks is loaning the fully equipped truck to tow the Commission's mobile museum "Out of Many, One," a traveling immersive exhibit highlighting Virginia's central role in the American Revolution through interactive storytelling, education and community engagement.

"The Volvo Group has invested more than $760 million in Virginia since 2011 and we're proud to say our flagship North American Volvo truck plant is located here in Dublin, Virginia," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "We are committed to this community for the long haul and are proud to be part of the VA250 Mobile Museum, showcasing the people and places in Virginia that helped build America."

Although Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was unable to attend the event in Dublin, Va., he shared a message of support highlighting the significance of the occasion. From its founding ideas to its leading figures, much of what made America happen took place in Virginia. Youngkin included funding for the VA250 Commission in the 2022 state budget, reflecting strong executive commitment to the commemoration and Virginia's leading role in the national 250th anniversary.

"America was made in Virginia. Virginia isn't just commemorating the 250th anniversary of our great nation, we're mobilizing it," Governor Glenn Youngkin said. "The VA250 mobile museum takes our story on the road and brings communities together by educating and honoring our leading role in shaping America's foundation."

The VNL 860 tractor will tow the mobile museum, a 53-ft. trailer equipped with hands-on interactive and immersive exhibits that bring to life the story of individuals who shaped America's history. The mobile museum serves as a platform for interactive exhibitions including high-tech displays to highlight Virginia's role in the American Revolution through storytelling and engagement with diverse stakeholders, including students and communities all across the Commonwealth, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Powered by Volvo Trucks' enhanced D13 turbo compound engine with I-Torque, the VNL 860 sleeper features a 13-speed Volvo I-Shift automated manual transmission for optimal fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance. It includes innovative safety and productivity technologies such as the Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS) system, Position Perfect steering configuration, and Remote Diagnostics and Remote Programming services. Volvo Uptime Care, Volvo Connect and My Truck ensure connectivity for maximum uptime, while the Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) safety system enhances the overall driving experience.

"The all-new Volvo VNL was designed to change everything," Voorhoeve said. "Pairing state-of-the-art technology with fuel efficiency, enhanced driver comfort and advanced safety features, this vehicle sets a new standard in the industry."

The all-new VNL trucks are produced at the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Plant in Dublin, Va.

