The zero-tailpipe emission, battery-electric Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric truck will be available for test drives by attendees of the Green Transportation Summit & Expo on Aug. 22 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm PT at the LeMay-America's Car Museum.

Volvo Trucks North America will offer test drives of its Class 8 VNR Electric as part of the "Acceleration to Zero" emissions initiative at the Green Transportation Summit & Expo (GTSE) Aug. 22 to 24 in Tacoma, Wash.

As a sponsor of the 12th annual event, Volvo Trucks also will have sustainable solutions experts participating in panel discussions to share its electrification outlook for advanced clean transportation programs.

Attendees will have an opportunity on Aug. 22, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. to participate in the ride and drive event at the LeMay-America's Car Museum and get behind the wheel of a Volvo VNR Electric. The battery-electric model, which is available today with up to 275 miles of range and in multiple vehicle configurations, was designed for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food-related products distribution.

The Volvo VNR Electric truck also will be on display in the exhibit hall, offering attendees a closer look at the vehicle specifications.

"Volvo Group, including Volvo Trucks North America, is working to achieve 35 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030 and net-zero in our value chain by 2040. We are excited to participate at GTSE to showcase our zero-tailpipe emission battery-electric truck and continue to share the real-world successes and pain points for fleets as they adopt and scale battery-electric trucks," said Keith Brandis, vice president, systems and solutions, Volvo Group North America.

"GTSE is an incubator for collaboration and innovation in the Northwest, offering valuable educational opportunities to help the industry explore all avenues of clean fleet modernization."

Others representing Volvo Trucks at GTSE include:

Katy Link, electromobility sales manager, West, Volvo Trucks North America, will speak during the Paving the Way to ZEV Trucking with OEMs ­Accelerate to Zero panel on Aug. 23, from 2:10 –­­3:10 pm.

Keith Brandis, vice president, systems and solutions, Volvo Group North America and Bobby Compton, product marketing manager, regional haul, Volvo Trucks North America will be available at the Volvo VNR Electric during the ride and drive event, Aug. 22, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Wayne Hammond, vice president, strategic initiatives, TEC Equipment, which is Volvo Truck's largest West Coast dealer group with 34 locations nationwide, will join the OEM Dealership Panel — Accelerate to Zero on Aug. 23, from 3:15 – 4:15 pm.

Dawn Fenton, vice president of government relations and public affairs, Volvo Group North America will provide opening remarks during the kick-off plenary, What to Expect When Deploying Commercial EVs, on Aug. 23, from 10:15 to 11:30 am in the main ballroom.

Fenton will share insight into one of the largest Class 8 battery-electric truck projects in the nation — the Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI) — which is demonstrating a range of innovations and best practices to support the scaled deployment of Class 8 battery-electric trucks in North America. Several Volvo Trucks experts will also lead sessions on the latest trends in clean transportation and sustainability strategies, including efforts that are underway to reduce carbon emissions, facilitate battery-electric truck deployment, and build sustainable supply chains among its dealer network and other partners.

The 12th Annual Green Transportation Summit & Expo is one of the West Coast's leading resources for fleets, community organizations, industry, policymakers and thought leaders to join advancement of green transportation. The three-day event is comprised of networking, information sessions, workshops and vehicle walkthroughs.

For more information, visit https://www.volvotrucks.us/trucks/vnr-electric/

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

