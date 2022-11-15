(L-R): Michael Gallagher, head of indirect sourcing, North America, Performance Team; Tracey Craik, regional sales director, TEC Equipment; and Jared Ruiz, acting head of electromobility sales for North America, Volvo Trucks North America; with Performance Team’s Volvo VNR Electric fleet at their Santa Fe Springs facility. (Photo courtesy of Volvo?Trucks America)

Volvo Trucks North America's largest West Coast dealership, TEC Equipment, is working with Performance Team to integrate its growing battery-electric fleet into its Southern California operations. In March 2022, Performance Team ordered 126 Volvo VNR Electrics to service its short haul warehouse distribution routes, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. Performance Team's full order of Class 8, zero-tailpipe emission trucks are scheduled to complete delivery by Q3 2023.

As of October 2022, Performance Team has taken delivery of its first 30 Volvo VNR Electric trucks, with 16 operating from its Santa Fe Springs location and an additional 14 trucks set to begin operating from its Commerce location later this month.

Performance Team worked closely with the sales team at TEC Equipment - Fontana, a Volvo Trucks' Certified EV Dealership, and Volvo Trucks North America to identify the ideal Volvo VNR Electric configurations needed to run its daily freight routes. In addition, the partners leveraged Volvo Trucks' Electric Performance Generator (EPG) tool, which simulated Performance Team's real-world routes to determine which ones were best suited for the Volvo VNR Electric trucks, taking into consideration operational factors such as speed, payload, terrain, and ambient temperature. The EPG also considers specific route details, including traffic patterns, to determine if an opportunity charge would be required.

"Introducing any new technology into your fleet operations can come with a learning curve, which we are definitely seeing as customers make the switch from diesel to battery-electric trucks. It is inspiring to see our very first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer working side-by-side with the largest Volvo VNR Electric fleet in the world, both of which are fully committed to facilitating the widespread adoption of zero-tailpipe emission transportation solutions," said Jared Ruiz, acting head of electromobility sales for North America, at Volvo Trucks North America. "TEC Equipment and Performance Team are taking a trailblazing role in demonstrating how a dealership and customer can collaborate to maximize the benefits of battery-electric trucks when they are deployed into fleet operations at scale."

The scaled deployment of zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric models is part of Performance Team's environment, social and governance (ESG) strategy to decarbonize logistics. Its California-based fleet operates 215 trucks, which Performance Team intends to fully transition from diesel to battery-electric trucks. The 126 Volvo VNR Electric trucks are the first step in that plan, as well as creating new charging infrastructure to support its battery-electric fleet.

"Both Volvo Trucks and TEC Equipment continue to go above and beyond to support Performance Team's growing battery-electric fleet. One example is the ongoing training they are providing to help our drivers optimize the range of the Volvo VNR Electric, including how to leverage regenerative braking benefits to add power back to the battery," said Michael Gallagher, head of indirect sourcing, North America, at Performance Team. "Overall, our drivers have had a very positive experience with the Volvo VNR Electric."

Performance Team is also taking advantage of the Volvo Gold Contract, Volvo Trucks' premier service offering for the VNR Electric model, a turn-key solution for the first six years of ownership that provides customers with access to 24/7 support, including tow services, should any issues arise. As part of the Volvo Gold Contract, TEC Equipment provides comprehensive services to Performance Team's fleet including scheduled and preventative maintenance, towing and vehicle repair including the vehicle's energy storage unit and the complete electromobility system, to ensure peak vehicle uptime, performance, and productivity.

As a Certified Uptime Center, TEC Equipment has a goal of diagnosing customer trucks within two hours of being brought in for service to minimize downtime and get trucks back on the road quickly. The Uptime Services bundle from Volvo Trucks has been adapted for the Volvo VNR Electric to include a battery monitoring service that further supports customer uptime and peak operating conditions and provide operational peace of mind.

"TEC Equipment is dedicated to providing our customers with a seamless transition to battery-electric trucks. It's exciting to help Performance Team move beyond just a few battery-electric trucks to a full fleet and figure out how to make that functional and cost-effective," said Tracey Craik, regional sales director, TEC Equipment. "We have a customer-focused approach at all of our dealer locations and collaborate with customers on an ongoing basis to ensure they are prepared and supported along every step of their electromobility journey."

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories