Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Voters approved 77% of 370 state and local transportation initiatives, totaling $41.4B in new funds. Funding will come from taxes and bonds over several years. Measures were across 25 states, showing bipartisan support for investing in roads, bridges, transit.
Thu November 07, 2024 - National Edition
Voters Nov. 5 approved 77 percent of 370 state and local ballot initiatives that are expected to generate $41.4 billion in new and renewed funding for roads, bridges, trails and rails, according to initial results compiled by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).
Some revenue will be available immediately through bond agreements, while most will be generated through sales, property, or other taxes collected gradually over as many as 30 years.
Transportation funding measures tracked by ARTBA's Transportation Investment Advocacy Center (TIAC) appeared on ballots in at least 25 states, with 23 states approving at least one statewide or local question.
"The support for these ballot measures during one of the most consequential national election cycles in modern history proves that transportation investment continues to transcend partisan politics," said TIAC Senior Director of State Funding Policy Carolyn Kramer Simons. "Voters from all parties and geographic areas agree on the need to invest in roads, bridges, and transit infrastructure."
Among the key outcomes:
The full ballot report is available on the Center's website. Final results will be certified over the next few weeks.
For more information, visit www.artba.org.