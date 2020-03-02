Wacker Neuson's ConExpo/Con-AGG 2020 show theme, ALL ACCESS TOUR, features new and traditional products that encompass the company's full line of construction equipment. The music festival layout of the booth (F2548) features four music genre stages designed to play well with the ConExpo/Con-AGG theme, "The only heavy metal show you need to see."

"Each of the stages in our booth will feature Wacker Neuson equipment that coincides with a musical genre and includes interactive video kiosks to show the equipment in action," explained Gert Reichetseder, Wacker Neuson CEO and president of North America. "Headliners for the ROCK stage include Wacker Neuson's new 100-horsepower skid steer and compact track loaders, which have been optimized to provide more working power to achieve fast cycle times."

Also playing at the ROCK stage, the ET90 and ET145 excavators that were designed for high performance digging. Show attendees also will see Wacker Neuson's mini track dumpers, for small material handling and larger wheeled dumpers, designed to transport material across the job site and rugged terrain. The DV100, dual view dumper will turn heads in the market, as it brings a new perspective to material handling. The entire operator's console can swivel 180 degrees so the operator is always facing the task. Also performing on the ROCK stage are Wacker Neuson's ride-on rollers, trench roller and soil compactor.

Wacker Neuson's well-known and respected legacy products will be on display at the SOUL stage. As the inventor of the rammer and with the popularity of the single direction and reversible plates, compaction has been the soul of the company's product line for over 60 years in North America. Rammers, plates, heaters and generators will be headliners for the SOUL stage, as well. Lighting the way will be the newest LTV4K compact light tower with LED lamps and the wide-body, vertical mast LTW20Z1 light tower.

Landscapers will be interested in learning about the products headlining the COUNTRY stage. Wacker Neuson offers products that help complete jobs across multiple applications quickly and cost effectively. Learn about the skid steers, excavators, telehandlers, dumpers and the newest wheel loader, the WL95. This articulated wheel loader can load, move and place material effectively, while keeping the operator comfortable in the large comfortable cab.

Don't miss a beat at the TECHNO stage. Wacker Neuson's newest excavator, the ET42, offers large machine features in a smaller package, making it an excellent fit for the North American market. Also new to the market is the EW65, wheeled excavator with a triple boom. The triple boom offers increased digging area through an extended digging range allowing the operator to reach farther, dig closer to the blade and reach under the machine when needed.

"A highlight of Wacker Neuson's ConExpo/Con-AGG booth is a special area dedicated to our zero emission products," Reichetseder said. "The exclusive battery-powered rammers, plates and backpack concrete vibrator are real game changers, providing an alternative to combustion engine machines for indoor applications and job sites with noise and emission guidelines. Plus, the same battery system can be used for all seven products across the three product lines."

Finally, the ALL ACCESS TOUR showcases the all-access design of Wacker Neuson skid steers and compact track loaders. These loaders stand out for their superior service accessibility and enhanced cab design that allows operators to easily enter, see and reach everything they need to get the job done.

Customer-centricity is at the heart of Wacker Neuson's market strategy and contractors will see how the company continues to deliver equipment in concert with their needs, March 10 to 14 at ConExpo/Con-AGG 2020 in booth F2548.