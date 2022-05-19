The WL28 comes standard with an auto/eco mode and is available with an optional attachment mode that prioritizes power to the front auxiliary attachment providing consistent hydraulic flow and power to the attachment.

Wacker Neuson's new articulated wheel loader, the WL28, is a versatile material handling machine that is compact in size, but big on features.

This 3-ton, 0.5 cu. yd. loader is an excellent choice for construction, landscape and snow removal applications. It offers modern technology, superb visibility and a comfortable cab with a user-friendly control layout, according to the manufacturer.

The WL28 is making an impact in the global market for its ability to work efficiently in confined areas. The compact design includes minimized tail swing and optimized steering angle that allows the machine to be navigated in tight spaces such as residential areas, between cars in parking lots and in greenhouses and barns.

Power and performance, combined with the compact design that includes excellent job site visibility, make the WL28 an ideal wheel loader for year-round applications. The Stage V Yanmar engine is available in two options, 45 and 54 hp.

The Yanmar engine technology offers an efficient regeneration system, excellent power-to-weight ratio and lower fuel consumption. The electronic regulated drive system provides improved pushing power, speeds up to 18.6 miles per hour and an electronic parking brake that includes a hill-hold function.

The WL28 comes standard with an auto/eco mode and is available with an optional attachment mode that prioritizes power to the front auxiliary attachment providing consistent hydraulic flow and power to the attachment. This is especially important for snow removal attachments such as snow blowers.

The newly designed WL28 features the latest in comfortable cab design. Increased operator space, improved ergonomics with intuitive controls, air-conditioning with optimal air distribution (depending on edition) and increased visibility on all sides of the machine make this cab suitable for long hours of operation. When working in low light conditions, the included LED driving and work lights enhance the visibility and safety of the machine.

The WL28 is offered in four editions that cater to general construction and landscape applications and winter/snow removal markets. Because of the machine's design and excellent versatility, rental center operators, municipalities and contractors will find increased utilization year-round.

Winter packages include rear hydraulics and narrow tires that reduce the machine width to under 48 in. to allow for efficient snow removal on sidewalks and parking lots. In the non-winter months, or for warmer climates, the articulated WL28, with its high degree of maneuverability and stability is an excellent general tool carrier for material handling, tree services and general landscape and agricultural applications.

For more information, visit www.wackerneuson.com.

