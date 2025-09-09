Wausau Auctioneers held their 28th Annual Fall Auction in Merrill, Wis., offering a variety of construction equipment from top manufacturers for both online and in-person bidding. Founded in 1979, the company operates in several Midwestern states. Visit their website for more information.

Auction goers gathered in Merrill, Wis., for Wausau Auctioneers' 28th annual Fall auction on Sept. 5, 2025.

Customers had the opportunity to bid online or in person for items including dozers, mini-excavators, wheel loaders, backhoes, graders, paving equipment, attachments and more.

Among the manufacturers represented were Cat, Hyundai, Link-Belt, Case, John Deere, Volvo, Komatsu, Hamm, Dynapac, Wacker Neuson and more.

Wausau Auctions was founded in 1979 by Carl Theorin and Bob Lazewski. The company mainly conducts auctions in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.

For more information, visit wausauauctioneers.com. CEG

