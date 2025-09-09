Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Wausau Auctioneers Conducts 28th Annual Fall Auction

    Wausau Auctioneers held their 28th Annual Fall Auction in Merrill, Wis., offering a variety of construction equipment from top manufacturers for both online and in-person bidding. Founded in 1979, the company operates in several Midwestern states. Visit their website for more information.

    Tue September 09, 2025 - Midwest Edition #19
    CEG


    Auction goers gathered in Merrill, Wis., for Wausau Auctioneers' 28th annual Fall auction on Sept. 5, 2025.

    Customers had the opportunity to bid online or in person for items including dozers, mini-excavators, wheel loaders, backhoes, graders, paving equipment, attachments and more.

    Among the manufacturers represented were Cat, Hyundai, Link-Belt, Case, John Deere, Volvo, Komatsu, Hamm, Dynapac, Wacker Neuson and more.

    Wausau Auctions was founded in 1979 by Carl Theorin and Bob Lazewski. The company mainly conducts auctions in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.

    For more information, visit wausauauctioneers.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Customers had a chance to bid on these backhoes at the auction hosted by Wausau Auctioneers. (CEG photo)
    These wheel loaders were lined up and ready for work on their next projects. (CEG photo)
    Kevin (L) and Lance Deal of Deal Farms came in from Ohio to look at this Cat 924G wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    Scott VanEtten of VanEtten Farms hoped to add this Cat 306 mini-excavator to his fleet. (CEG photo)
    Gary Fleegel of Fleegel Farms looked over this Wacker Neuson WL60T wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    A variety of dozers were presented for bid at Wausau Auctioneers’ 28th annual Fall auction. (CEG photo)
    Checking out this two-man paraglider is Daryl Kleine of Kleine Farms. (CEG photo)
    Auctioneer Perry Wilkinson begins auction by calling for the opening bid. (CEG photo)
    Hoping to bid on this Komatsu D39DX dozer are TJ Hilkert (L) and Jake Star of H&S Landscaping Services. (CEG photo)




