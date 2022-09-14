On Sept. 9, Wausau Auctioneers held its 25th Annual Fall Equipment Auction at its facility at 4510 County Road L in Merrill, Wis. The sale also was open to online bidders.

Items up for bid included various types of construction equipment such as excavators, dozers, skid steers, backhoes, lifts, attachments and more. Manufacturers included Volvo, John Deere, Caterpillar, New Holland, Case, Kubota, Bobcat and more.

Wausau Auctioneers was founded in 1979 by Carl Theorin and Bob Lazewski and has conducted more than 2,000 auctions. The company primarily conducts sales in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.

For more information, visit wausauauctioneers.com. CEG

