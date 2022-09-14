List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Wausau Auctioneers Conducts Its 25th Annual Fall Sale

Wed September 14, 2022 - Midwest Edition #19
CEG


On Sept. 9, Wausau Auctioneers held its 25th Annual Fall Equipment Auction at its facility at 4510 County Road L in Merrill, Wis. The sale also was open to online bidders.

Items up for bid included various types of construction equipment such as excavators, dozers, skid steers, backhoes, lifts, attachments and more. Manufacturers included Volvo, John Deere, Caterpillar, New Holland, Case, Kubota, Bobcat and more.

Wausau Auctioneers was founded in 1979 by Carl Theorin and Bob Lazewski and has conducted more than 2,000 auctions. The company primarily conducts sales in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.

For more information, visit wausauauctioneers.com. CEG

Ryan Lowe of Lowe’s Landscaping considers a bid on this Cat D3C crawler dozer. (CEG photo)
Beaver Machine’s JR Sadowski tries out this John Deere 26G compact excavator while his brother, Adam, takes notes. (CEG photo)
The excavators were lined up for auction goers to look over. (CEG photo)
There was a good selection of dozers for customers to take home. (CEG photo)
Wayne Wales of Wales Excavating looks over this Volvo EW170 wheeled excavator. (CEG photo)
Dan Fry of Dan’s Heating was interested in this John Deere 310SJ backhoe loader. (CEG photo)
This Case 350B dozer caught the eye of Scott Shymanski of Next-Gen Construction Inc. (CEG photo)
Gordon Braun of Braun Excavating saw this Volvo SD100D roller and planned to bid on it. (CEG photo)
In the cab of this New Holland W50C is Ben Shymanski of Shymanski Excavating. (CEG photo)
John Theorin (L) of Wausau Auctioneers talks with Mitch King of King Gravel and Excavating in Atley, Wis. (CEG photo)
Carl Theorin, founder of Wausau Auctioneers, goes over the instructions prior to the start of the sale. (CEG photo)




