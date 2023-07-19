Webasto PosiCharge ProCore Edge Series. (Webasto Charging Systems Inc. photo)

Webasto Charging Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Webasto Group, announced the latest addition to the company's intelligent charging family, the PosiCharge ProCore Edge charger, that fully supports a wide array of industrial forklift batteries of varying, type, brand, voltage and size.

"The ProCore Edge is built on the same technology that has earned the industry-leading fast-charge line the reputation for delivering reliability and extending battery life," said Christina Di Sano, director of sales, Webasto Charging Systems.

"Material handling operators will notice the intelligent smart controls, universal control board and proprietary charge algorithms that will optimize the performances of lead acid and lithium batteries."

While the company's historical focus has been to provide solutions to the fast-charging industry, the ProCore Edge is specifically designed to propel Webasto forward in the conventional, opportunity and fast charge sector. The ProCore Edge complements the current roster of products and further deepens the company's presence in the industrial charging space.

As added value, ProCore Edge offers a value-oriented charging solution that provides convenience, efficiency, flexibility and affordability. Low upfront costs allow for maximum return on the initial investment — while reaping the benefits of a smart charging system that improves the performance and efficiency of the electric forklift fleet, the company said.

ProCore Edge frees up warehouse space and reduces the demands on personnel. Productivity is enhanced, assets are optimized, battery rooms are eliminated, and workplace safety is improved. Communication with the wireless Battery Monitoring Identification Devices (BMID) provides real-time battery data to ensure each battery is properly and safely charged.

The intelligent charging system delivers multi-voltage flexibility and is easily adaptable for any battery chemistry. Built-in features and functionality typically only found on our premium fast charger solutions ensure that your material handling operation is fully supported — all while being easy to use, safe and reliable.

ProCore Edge uses the same app as the original ProCore, meaning consumers can program and download data from a smartphone running iOS or Android. Set up new units remotely, troubleshoot and make changes to the fleet — all from the palm of your hand. No special tools are required to install or service and check the state of charge of each battery or start/stop a charge session from a phone.

Key Features Include:

Communications with wireless BMID through Bluetooth

Mobile app programming / data download

Future-proof technology — iOS software updater

Universal controller with proprietary charge algorithms

Reduce Arc Technology with anti-arc option

Hi-frequency modular power stage

Multi voltage range: 24-96V

LED light bar status indicator

Comprehensive data analytics

High efficiency

Modular design for reliability and scalability

USB port to allow for detailed diagnostics and software uploading

Backwards compatible with BMIDs

Available in three, five and 10 bay options

For more information, visit www.webasto-group.com

Today's top stories