Wenatchee Valley College broke ground on its new $50 million Center for Technical Education and Innovation building. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the facility will enhance skilled trades programs and offer specialized labs to prepare students for careers in the region. Funding is from the state's capital budget allocation.

CJ Jones of RGU Architecture rendering The future Center for Technical Education and Innovation at Wenatchee Valley College

Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee, Wash., held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new $50 million Center for Technical Education and Innovation (CTEI) building on June 12, 2025, at the Van Tassell Center patio.

Fowler General Construction Inc. is the general contractor.

The Center for Technical Education and Innovation will serve as a hands-on learning facility for skilled trades programs, including agriculture, automotive technology, computer technology, electronics and aerospace electronics, environmental systems and refrigeration technology, industrial technology and more.

"This center will advance the college's role in preparing students and professionals to make long-lasting contributions to the economic growth and vibrancy of our region in North Central Washington," President Faimous Harrison said.

The CTEI building is scheduled for completion by fall 2027. The 70,000-sq.-ft. $50 million facility will feature specialty labs and training centers.

WVC's skilled trades programs prepare students to succeed in career paths that require skilled labor and specialized training. The new center will advance the college's mission in delivering innovative educational opportunities to build a thriving community in North Central Washington.

Funding for the CTEI building is made possible by funds from the state of Washington 2023-‘25 capital budget allocation that are separate from the college's operating budget.

Presenters included Harrison; Ruby Gaston, Central Washington representative of the office of Congresswoman Kim Schrier; Francisco Sarmiento-Torres, agriculture faculty and co-director of WVC's Hispanic Orchard Employee Education Program (HOEEP); and Ariel Torres, a student representative of WVC's Environmental Systems and Refrigeration Technology (ESRT) program.

The Wenatchee Valley College district is the size of Massachusetts, covering more than 10,000 sq. mi. of Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. The Wenatchee campus is near the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains, midway between Seattle and Spokane. The WVC at Omak campus is near the Canadian border in Omak, about 100 mi. north of Wenatchee.

The architect is RGU Architecture and Planning, according to asumag.com.

Today's top stories