    Werk-Brau Customizes Loader Buckets for Abrasive Environments

    Werk-Brau customizes loader buckets for abrasive environments by utilizing high-strength abrasion-resistant steel, curved side walls, increased roll back angle, and other features to enhance durability and productivity. The customizable design options ensure a longer service life and increased productivity for various heavy-duty applications.

    Tue November 12, 2024 - National Edition
    Werk-Brau


    The recently completed 11.5 cu. yd. bucket shown also features an internal liner to elongate service life, wear shrouds to protect vertical edges and a spade lip cutting edge for more break out force.
    Photo courtesy of Werk-Brau
    The recently completed 11.5 cu. yd. bucket shown also features an internal liner to elongate service life, wear shrouds to protect vertical edges and a spade lip cutting edge for more break out force.

    Werk-Brau can customize loader buckets for harsh, demanding applications like aggregates, rip-rap and other abrasive materials, incorporating features to prolong service life and enhance production.

    In addition to using high strength abrasion resistant steel in all critical areas, and curved side walls with a beveled design, they incorporate increased roll back angle. The strap design withstands the high digging forces exerted by today's more powerful machines.

    The recently completed 11.5 cu. yd. bucket shown also features an internal liner to elongate service life, wear shrouds to protect vertical edges and a spade lip cutting edge for more break out force. In-house design capabilities tested with industry-leading finite element analysis allows these features to be incorporated by Werk-Brau design engineers into Werk-Brau buckets of all types, and capacities.

    All seams are welded solid to ensure extra durability. Auxiliary edge and teeth are available upon request to make digging even easier. Every Werk-Brau loader attachment is manufactured to O.E.M specifications for all makes and models of wheel loaders.

    Werk-Brau manufactures a complete line of OEM and replacement attachments for excavators, mini excavators, backhoes, mini and full-size loaders, and crawler loaders.

    For more information, visit www.Werk-Brau.com.




