Werk-Brau recently shipped a 9 ½ cu. yd. extreme bucket for a Hitachi EX1200, one of the largest buckets that it has ever manufactured, to a midwestern coal mine.

An aggressive dig angle easily faces off shale, rock, limestone, slate and other overburden, allowing this monstrous 17,500-lb. bucket to load Cat 45T haul trucks in just three passes.

Specifically designed for this abrasive environment, the Werk-Brau extreme duty bucket includes 2.50 in. side cutters, lower and upper vertical shrouds, a triple layer internal liner, inner side wear plates, double external bottom and wear strips, heel shrouds and ESCO Nemisys N655 series teeth.

Werk-Brau extreme duty excavator buckets feature rugged construction of abrasion resistant AR400 through AR500 steel, and horizontal wear strips, to effectively excavate in the toughest conditions. They are made in the USA.

The tip radius on the severe duty excavator bucket is to or within O.E.M. specifications so it can be used with any standard excavator.

For more information, visit www.Werk-Brau.com.

