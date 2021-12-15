List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

VIDEO: Werk-Brau Extreme Bucket Loads Cat 45T Haul Trucks in Just Three Passes

Wed December 15, 2021 - National Edition
Werk-Brau



Werk-Brau recently shipped a 9 ½ cu. yd. extreme bucket for a Hitachi EX1200, one of the largest buckets that it has ever manufactured, to a midwestern coal mine.

An aggressive dig angle easily faces off shale, rock, limestone, slate and other overburden, allowing this monstrous 17,500-lb. bucket to load Cat 45T haul trucks in just three passes.

Specifically designed for this abrasive environment, the Werk-Brau extreme duty bucket includes 2.50 in. side cutters, lower and upper vertical shrouds, a triple layer internal liner, inner side wear plates, double external bottom and wear strips, heel shrouds and ESCO Nemisys N655 series teeth.

Werk-Brau extreme duty excavator buckets feature rugged construction of abrasion resistant AR400 through AR500 steel, and horizontal wear strips, to effectively excavate in the toughest conditions. They are made in the USA.

The tip radius on the severe duty excavator bucket is to or within O.E.M. specifications so it can be used with any standard excavator.

For more information, visit www.Werk-Brau.com.

Werk-Brau extreme duty excavator buckets feature rugged construction of abrasion resistant AR400 through AR500 steel, and horizontal wear strips, to effectively excavate in the toughest conditions.




Today's top stories

Golden State Bridge Delivers $75M Upgrades On I-80

Rain Lets Up for Excavation on MDOT's SR19 Expansion

California Adds Most Construction Jobs, According to AGC

Bobcat Company Launches Bobcat Machine IQ Mobile App for Increased Connectivity, Convenience

Bridge Projects Coming to North Atlanta, While Another is Delayed on the Southside

Bobcat Expands Features on Demand Technology Platform

Brooks Tractor Becomes Merlo Dealer for Wisconsin, Upper Peninsula of Michigan

Lane Construction Invests in Renewable Energy for Corporate Office in Connecticut



 

Read more about...

Attachments Buckets Werk-Brau






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo