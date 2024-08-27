Photo courtesy of Werk-Brau The FHX66 mulcher eradicates material up to 10-in. in diameter and requires just 17 gpm of hydraulic flow, so it pairs well with standard flow skid steers and track loaders.

Werk-Brau's FHX66 Defender forestry mulcher is a robust mulcher for standard flow skid steers and track loaders.

Engineered to perform, this rugged mulcher eradicates materials to 10-in. in diameter with just 17 gpm of hydraulic flow, and 3,350 psi. A 12 ¾ in. diameter cutting drum is ¾-in. thick and fitted with 36 Quadco Quad Tooth cutter knives. Constructed of alloy steel, these 1-piece, easy to change 2-in. knives are rotatable with four positions (cutting edges).

An abrasion resistant liner ensures wear resistance and strength. High strength, cogged carbon chain timing belt increases efficiency, power and torque. An electronically balanced cutter drum with serviceable hubs ensures straight shafts that run smooth for years of reliable, vibration-free operation.

The FHX series maximizes production with each pass. The stout FHX66 features a 54-in. working with, making it ideal for property maintenance, right-of-way clearing, creating and maintaining defensible spaces in wildfire zones, and more, according to the manufacturer.

An adjustable brush/tree bumper pushes debris into cutting path. With efficient cutter design, the FHX66 can shred material to 10-in. in diameter intermittently, and 6-in. in diameter continuously.

Power unit must be equipped with ½-in. Lexan glass (or equal) and falling object protection.

Werk-Brau recently partnered with Valley Tool Manufacturing to provide Werk-Brau branded BrushHound mulchers, brush shredders and flail mowers, and RockHound landscape rakes through Werk-Brau's nationwide dealer network.

For larger projects, the FHX86 is available, with a cut width of 78-in. Each FHX series mulcher is manufactured by Valley Tool but serviced through the Werk-Brau network, providing single-source convenience for customers.

For more information, visit www.Werk-Brau.com and ValleyToolMfg.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

