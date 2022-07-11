With 20 percent more capacity than a standard 5-yd. bucket, which is common for this class, the new heavy-duty high-capacity bucket can load a 30-yd. haul truck in just five passes.

Werk-Brau has created and shipped its first 6-yd. bucket for production class excavators.

Designed from the ground up by Werk-Brau engineers, these new buckets feature T1 and AR400 steel in critical wear areas for maximum strength and durability, with weight saving features incorporated where appropriate.

With 20 percent more capacity than a standard 5-yd. bucket, which is common for this class, the new heavy-duty high-capacity bucket can load a 30-yd. haul truck in just five passes.

Eliminating one pass per load can significantly reduce the load-out time and total fuel usage for large-scale development projects like site-prep for commercial construction or a residential housing subdivision. It is ideal for use with the John Deere 470P, PC490LC-11, Cat 349 and other 50-metric ton excavators, according to the company.

An aggressive dig angle allows the bucket to more easily tear through virgin ground and materials to scoop faster and more efficiently. In addition, tapered side plates are engineered to reduce wear and allow for smoother dumping. The bucket can be equipped with a wide selection of industry standard, ground engaging tools for extra durability. Werk-Brau stocks a vast selection of teeth to choose from.

The tip radius on the heavy-duty high-capacity bucket is to or within O.E.M. specifications so it can be used with any standard excavator.

Werk-Brau engineers worked on the initial design with the John Deere dealer, West Side Tractor, and its end customer who made the initial request for a larger bucket. Using latest generation CAD, 3D modeling and finite element analysis (FAE), the design team was able to reduce weight yet maintain structural integrity for a long service life.

"Efficiency and productivity are the differentiating factors on mass excavation and large site development projects, and this new bucket certainly provides that," said Dale DeWeese, national sales manager of Werk-Brau. "Moving 20 percent more dirt with each bucketload is helping customers finish jobs faster."

Werk-Brau manufactures a complete line of OEM and replacement attachments for excavators, mini-excavators, backhoes, mini- and full-size loaders and crawler loaders. Since 1947, it has been innovating, designing and producing standard and specialty products for the heavy equipment industry.

Werk-Brau products are made in the United States and sold through equipment dealers and distributors worldwide. For more information, visit Werk-Brau.com.

Today's top stories