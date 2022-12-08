Hydraulically driven brooms of 6- or 7-ft. widths are powered by a single hydraulic motor capable of 10 to 22 gpm flow (standard), with dual hydraulic motors (20 to 44 gpm), or a low flow (8to 16 gpm) motor available as options.

New Werk-Brau skid steer angle brooms, which can swing 30 degrees left or right of center for effective and efficient cleaning and clearing or snow, dirt, debris, grass and more, will be featured in ConExpo booth #F9053.

Polypropylene brush with wire filaments provides long service life even in adverse conditions. Hydraulically driven brooms of 6- or 7-ft. widths are powered by a single hydraulic motor capable of 10 to 22 gpm flow (standard), with dual hydraulic motors (20 to 44 gpm), or a low flow (8to 16 gpm) motor available as options.

A standard skid steer quick coupler and storage stand is provided for simple mounting, dis-mounting, and storage. Broom speeds of up to 200 rpm are attainable, depending on the prime mover, making this angle broom an ideal attachment for skid steer loaders of all makes, models and sizes.

Werk-Brau angle brooms are American-made and available with industry leading lead-times; some models are stocked for immediate shipment.

Wafer style brush has 32 in. outside diameter (OD) x 10 in. inside diameter (ID). Brush core can be installed with either end to the left/right with no effect on sweeping performance, to simplify installation. Brush and core assembly can be removed from frame without disconnecting drive motor hoses. Brush hood is manufactured from 16-gauge steel with formed edge fold for additional strength.

Robust end plates are 12-gauge steel for more durability. Brush hood covers 140-degrees of brush and includes pre-drilled holes for easy installation of front deflector. Dirt deflectors are standard on all models.

Brooms are standard with a single, low-speed, high-torque, 18-cid hydraulic motor. Motors are coupled directly to the brush core through a 1.25-in. 14-spline shaft. Motor is mounted outside of brush frame and is protected by formed ¼-in. guards. Hoses are provided from hydraulic motor to bulkhead or valve on broom. A spring system to dampen transportation bounce is included.

Finish is black polyurethane topcoat with epoxy primer for protection from the elements. Steel surface undergoes a phosphatizing acid bath to clean and etch the surface for superior adhesion of primer and paint.

Optional accessories include low flow drive motor, dual standard flow drive motors, dual low flow drive motors, a 45-gal. sprinkler system mounted on the brush hood, sight indicators, an oil cooler and a hose kit.

For more information, visit www.Werk-Brau.com.

