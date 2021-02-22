New Werk-Brau extreme duty excavator buckets feature an aggressive dig angle, rugged construction of abrasion resistant AR400 through AR500 steel, and horizontal wear strips, to effectively excavate in the toughest conditions.

Designed for durability and effectiveness, even in brutal conditions, they are made in the USA with industry leading lead times. Standard sizes available from 3/8 to 10 cu. yds. in various widths, with special designs and capacities available on request.

Werk-Brau extreme duty excavator buckets are ideal for demolition work, shot rock, abrasive applications, moderate prying and when paired with a thumb — material handling.

The cutter bit is made from extreme duty T-1 material and all critical or high wear components utilize AR400 through AR500 steel for strength and durability. By starting with robust, dependable materials, the bucket is designed for heavy duty action and able to endure excessive wear and tear.

In addition to strong materials, the design of the bucket also was made with durability in mind. Horizontal wear stripes and an extra thick cutting edge backed by a wear plate that covers the entire bucket bottom ensure greater endurance. Side wear plates protect high wear areas to extend the buckets' operational lifetime.

An aggressive dig angle allows the bucket to more easily tear through earth and materials to scoop faster and more efficiently. In addition, tapered side plates are engineered to reduce wear and allow for easier dumping.

The bucket also is equipped with industry standard teeth for extra durability. The tooth size can be increased to tolerate more extreme digging applications. A selection of quality brand teeth is available to choose from. Box rippers also can be installed upon request.

The tip radius on the severe duty excavator bucket is to or within O.E.M. specifications so it can be used with any standard excavator.

Werk-Brau manufactures a complete line of OEM and replacement attachments for excavators, mini excavators, backhoes, mini and full-size loaders, and crawler loaders.

For more information on Werk-Brau products, call 800/537-9561, e-mail sales@Werk-Brau.com, or visit www.Werk-Brau.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

